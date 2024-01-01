Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, 7 Display Audio and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Kia Soul include:<br> <br>Forward Collision Avoidance Assist<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>7 Display Audio<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Hill Assist Control<br>6 Speakers<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Automatic Headlights<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35806

2021 Kia Soul

48,700 KM

Details Description Features

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Kia Soul

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Kia Soul

EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,700KM
VIN KNDJ33AU6M7746206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,700 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, 7" Display Audio and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Kia Soul include:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Heated Steering Wheel
7" Display Audio
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Hill Assist Control
6 Speakers
Drive Mode Select
Automatic Headlights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35806

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Heated Sideview Mirrors

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill assist control
Lane Keeping Assist

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Wireless Phone Charger
7" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Alert
Idle " Stop & Go" Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 19,184 KM $33,590 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A4 Sedan Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Audi A4 Sedan Progressiv AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav 123,000 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C 67,200 KM $33,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Soul