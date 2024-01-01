$21,590+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2021 Kia Soul
EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,700KM
VIN KNDJ33AU6M7746206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,700 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, 7" Display Audio and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Kia Soul include:
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Heated Steering Wheel
7" Display Audio
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Hill Assist Control
6 Speakers
Drive Mode Select
Automatic Headlights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35806
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Hill assist control
Lane Keeping Assist
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
USB port
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind Spot Detection System
Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
Drive Mode Select
Driver Attention Alert
Wireless Phone Charger
7" Display Audio
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Rear Cross Traffic Collision Alert
Idle " Stop & Go" Technology
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Kia Soul