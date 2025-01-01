$17,590+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Kia Soul
EX
Location
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,800KM
VIN KNDJ33AU5M7138046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 79528
- Mileage 28,800 KM
