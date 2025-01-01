Menu
Introducing the 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6 Td6, with HSE Silver package, a luxurious SUV that combines elegance with rugged capability. Finished in a striking Silver exterior with a sleek black interior, this vehicle is a testament to Land Rovers commitment to excellence. The automatic transmission paired with the robust engine ensures a smooth and responsive driving experience. With 87980 km on the odometer, this vehicle is primed and ready for many more adventures. This Clean CarProof example has been dealer maintained since day 1, with an extensive documented list of scheduled maintenance.Specified in Hakuba Silver, with complete Ebony Windsor Leather throughout, this Range Rover Sport is thegreatest hits package to celebrate the culmination of this Generation Sport model.Featuring Black Package, and 22 inch Autobiography Gloss Black Wheels, highlighted with Red Brakes, the curb appeal of this vehicle will showcase the class and elegance that this Range Rover Sport is known for. The Exterior Features 360* of Sensors, LED Lighting front and rear, and Contrast Black Roof, the silhouette is unmistakably classic. The vehicle is also equipped with a suite of Driver Assist functions such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring.With Premium features continuing in the Cabin, the Heated and Cooled Seats surround a front Refrigerator, while configurable lighting will flood the cabin. A Meridian 825w sound system provides the symphony, and the 4 zone climate control will keep the environment comfortable for everyone.Soft Close doors, and a Heads Up display all provide comfort, safety and convenience, while the capability of Range Rovers Exclusive Terrain response 2 will allow you to find your next adventure or destination.

$53,888

+ taxes & licensing

VIN SALWR2RK6MA767300

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 87,980 KM

