2021 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport HSE Silver Edition, MHEV, 355HP, NAV, PANO, HUD
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 8579393
- Stock #: PC8137
- VIN: SALWR2SU8MA776588
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony w/Ebony Headlining
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,199 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE SILVER EDITION | MHEV | 3.0L 6-CYLINDER | 355HP | LANE KEEP ASSIST | REAR CAMERA | 360 DEGREE PARKING AID | AMBIENT LIGHTING | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | POWER TAILGATE | 10" TOUCH PRO DUO | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | REAR CAMERA | DRIVE PACK | PARK PACK | 22" WHEELS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX
This 2021 Range Rover Sport HSE features a Santorini Black Metallic exterior finish with an Ebony Perforated Windsor leather interior. The interior features Morzine headliner and Dark Gray Oak Wood veneer trim. It's also equipped with 22" wheels.
It's powered by a 3.0-litre Ingenium In-line 6-cylinder gas engine that produces 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an 8-speed ZF Automatic Transmission. The combination of MHEV technology and a range of efficiency measures delivers an engine of superb performance and driveability.
The HSE Silver Edition trim features Premium LED headlights with signature DRL. As for the interior, this trim adds Perforated Windsor leather seats, 16-way heated and cooled front seats with power recline heated rear seats, Dark Gray Oak Wood veneer trim, Morzine headliner, Heated steering wheel, Heated windscreen, Aluminum treadplates with Range Rover script, Ambient Lighting, Meridian Sound System, Four-zone Climate Control, Rear Camera, Park Pack, Drive Pack, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Head-Up Display, Panoramic Glass Roof and more.
The Drive Pack features Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter. The Park Pack features Clear Exit Monitor, 360 Degree Parking Aid, and Rear Traffic Monitor.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
