2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Listing ID: 8579393

8579393 Stock #: PC8137

PC8137 VIN: SALWR2SU8MA776588

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic

Interior Colour Ebony w/Ebony Headlining

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8137

Mileage 41,199 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Energy absorbing steering column Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Heated Steering Wheel Retained Accessory Power Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer driver seat door pockets Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector Passenger Seat Suspension Air Suspension Media / Nav / Comm Phone HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Comfort HEATED Exterior Rear Privacy Glass Front fog lights Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Additional Features Rear Split 3 sun visors 2 16 LEATHER Ride Control STEERING WHEEL SURROUND SOUND Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level POWER SUNSHADE side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist one-touch open/close trailer stability control PERFORMANCE integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Headlight cleaners Cornering brake control Touch screen display Trailer Wiring range power folding Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Center differential: mechanical Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Regenerative braking system Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Driver adjustable suspension: height Front spring type: pneumatic Rear spring type: pneumatic Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Power windows: remotely operated Rear air conditioning zones: dual Easy entry: power steering wheel Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Front struts Suspension control: electronic Spare wheel type: alloy Rear brake diameter: 13.8 Door sill trim: aluminum Center console: front console with armrest and storage Footwell lights Subwoofer: 1 Memorized settings: 3 driver 4WD selector: electronic Locking differential: center Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear seat: heated Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Automatic hazard warning lights Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Navigation system: hard drive Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Courtesy lights: door Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Battery: maintenance-free Premium brand: Meridian Watts: 825 Electronic parking brake: auto off Rear spoiler: roofline Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Impact sensor: door unlock Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Electric motor battery type: lithium ion Rear seat folding: flat Laminated glass: acoustic Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Wheel spokes: 5 Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Storage: accessory hook Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist Driver seat: cooled Passenger seat: cooled Axle ratio: 3.55 Shift knob trim: aluminum Infotainment: InControl Solar-tinted glass: front Cross traffic alert: rear Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Multi-function remote: panic alarm Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Total speakers: 18 Lane deviation sensors variable intermittent Integrated Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Rocker panel color: black Steering ratio: 17.7 Front brake diameter: 14.29 Air filtration: ionizing Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Pedestrian Detection chrome surround Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual) Power Panoramic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone proximity entry system multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation mast rear folding maintenance due wiper activated reverse gear tilt voice operated 12V front sensor-activated auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive safety reverse with washer Google search with read function horn/light operation vehicle location 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks auto-locking remotely operated app marketplace integration infrared-reflecting cooled compartment Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting independently controlled rear center with pass-thru scuff plate front pedestrian Vehicle exit safety system Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Starter type: starter/belt alternator EV battery capacity: 0.2 kWh Mild hybrid system

