2021 Land Rover Range Rover

41,199 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Sport HSE Silver Edition, MHEV, 355HP, NAV, PANO, HUD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

41,199KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/Ebony Headlining
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

2021 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER SPORT HSE SILVER EDITION | MHEV | 3.0L 6-CYLINDER | 355HP | LANE KEEP ASSIST | REAR CAMERA | 360 DEGREE PARKING AID | AMBIENT LIGHTING | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | HEATED AND COOLED FRONT SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEAD-UP DISPLAY | PREMIUM LED HEADLIGHTS | POWER TAILGATE | 10" TOUCH PRO DUO | SOFT CLOSE DOORS | REAR CAMERA | DRIVE PACK | PARK PACK | 22" WHEELS | MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM | NAVIGATION | FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CANADIAN VEHICLE | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX







This 2021 Range Rover Sport HSE features a Santorini Black Metallic exterior finish with an Ebony Perforated Windsor leather interior. The interior features Morzine headliner and Dark Gray Oak Wood veneer trim. It's also equipped with 22" wheels.







It's powered by a 3.0-litre Ingenium In-line 6-cylinder gas engine that produces 355 horsepower and 365 lb-ft of torque and is mated to an 8-speed ZF Automatic Transmission. The combination of MHEV technology and a range of efficiency measures delivers an engine of superb performance and driveability.







The HSE Silver Edition trim features Premium LED headlights with signature DRL. As for the interior, this trim adds Perforated Windsor leather seats, 16-way heated and cooled front seats with power recline heated rear seats, Dark Gray Oak Wood veneer trim, Morzine headliner, Heated steering wheel, Heated windscreen, Aluminum treadplates with Range Rover script, Ambient Lighting, Meridian Sound System, Four-zone Climate Control, Rear Camera, Park Pack, Drive Pack, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Head-Up Display, Panoramic Glass Roof and more.







The Drive Pack features Blind Spot Monitoring, Traffic Sign Recognition and Adaptive Speed Limiter. The Park Pack features Clear Exit Monitor, 360 Degree Parking Aid, and Rear Traffic Monitor.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Energy absorbing steering column
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Retained Accessory Power
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Air Suspension
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Split
3
sun visors
2
16
LEATHER
Ride Control
STEERING WHEEL
SURROUND SOUND
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
PERFORMANCE
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Trailer Wiring
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Driver adjustable suspension: height
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Spare wheel type: alloy
Rear brake diameter: 13.8
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Footwell lights
Subwoofer: 1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
4WD selector: electronic
Locking differential: center
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear seat: heated
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Navigation system: hard drive
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Watts: 825
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Impact sensor: door unlock
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Electric motor battery type: lithium ion
Rear seat folding: flat
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Storage: accessory hook
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Driver seat: cooled
Passenger seat: cooled
Axle ratio: 3.55
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Solar-tinted glass: front
Cross traffic alert: rear
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.7
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Total speakers: 18
Lane deviation sensors
variable intermittent
Integrated
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Rocker panel color: black
Steering ratio: 17.7
Front brake diameter: 14.29
Air filtration: ionizing
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
chrome surround
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment Screen Size: 10 in. (dual)
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
mast
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
safety reverse
with washer
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
auto-locking
remotely operated
app marketplace integration
infrared-reflecting
cooled compartment
Traffic sign recognition: adaptive speed limiting
independently controlled
rear center with pass-thru
scuff plate
front pedestrian
Vehicle exit safety system
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Starter type: starter/belt alternator
EV battery capacity: 0.2 kWh
Mild hybrid system

