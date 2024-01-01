$56,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus GX 460
** Premium with Navigation ** 7 Passengers **
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LR21539A
- Mileage 42,463 KM
Vehicle Description
This Atomic Silver on Red Leather 2021 GX460 Premium Package is one owner vehicle , All service history, 7 Passengers, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
