This Atomic Silver on Red Leather 2021 GX460 Premium Package is one owner vehicle , All service history, 7 Passengers, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

2021 Lexus GX 460

42,463 KM

$56,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus GX 460

** Premium with Navigation ** 7 Passengers **

2021 Lexus GX 460

** Premium with Navigation ** 7 Passengers **

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,463KM
Used
VIN JTJGM7BX5M5272670

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LR21539A
  • Mileage 42,463 KM

This Atomic Silver on Red Leather 2021 GX460 Premium Package is one owner vehicle , All service history, 7 Passengers, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$56,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2021 Lexus GX 460