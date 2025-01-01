Menu
<p>Unleash refined performance and head-turning style with this 2021 Lexus IS 300 AWD F -SPORTwhere luxury meets adrenaline. Dressed in an elegant Caviar exterior over a luxurious White NuLuxe and Black Geometric trim interior, this sedan commands attention before it even moves. Sharp lines, aggressive F SPORT styling, and a low-slung, athletic stance set the tone for an unforgettable drive.</p><p><br></p><p>Beneath the hood, a 3.5L V6 engine delivers a confident 260 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through Lexuss intelligent AWD system. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters, the IS 300 balances responsive handling with everyday comfort. The F SPORT package adds dynamic upgrades like sport-tuned suspension, performance instrumentation, and enhanced steering feel that make this sedan feel as sharp as it looks.</p><p><br></p><p>Inside, the cabin wraps you in luxury with premium F SPORT seats, aluminum pedals, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control!. The infotainment display includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a crisp audio system for an immersive driving experience.</p><p><br></p><p>Sporty, luxurious, and unmistakably Lexusthis 2021 IS 300 F SPORT is ready to impress.</p><p><br></p><p>SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c<br><br>$32,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only. <br> <br>Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $34<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1755120517958_32069699645485605 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>,977 plus HST<br><br>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! <br><br>FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!<br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY! <br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....<br><br>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON <br>301 WESTON ROAD <br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1 <br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2021 Lexus IS

110,000 KM

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD-F SPORT-SUNROOF-NAVI-WHITE INTERIOR

12862760

2021 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD-F SPORT-SUNROOF-NAVI-WHITE INTERIOR

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,000KM
VIN JTHG81F24M5046668

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
Pre-Collision System (PCS) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Safety Connect (3 year subscription) Tracker System
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

3.77 axle ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Direct Injection 3.5L DOHC V6 w/VVT-i

Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Wheels w/Locks
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
293w Regular Amplifier

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Metal-Look Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
8 display screen
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

$32,977

+ taxes & licensing>

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

2021 Lexus IS