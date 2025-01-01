$32,977+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lexus IS
IS 300 AWD-F SPORT-SUNROOF-NAVI-WHITE INTERIOR
2021 Lexus IS
IS 300 AWD-F SPORT-SUNROOF-NAVI-WHITE INTERIOR
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$32,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash refined performance and head-turning style with this 2021 Lexus IS 300 AWD F -SPORTwhere luxury meets adrenaline. Dressed in an elegant Caviar exterior over a luxurious White NuLuxe and Black Geometric trim interior, this sedan commands attention before it even moves. Sharp lines, aggressive F SPORT styling, and a low-slung, athletic stance set the tone for an unforgettable drive.
Beneath the hood, a 3.5L V6 engine delivers a confident 260 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels through Lexuss intelligent AWD system. Paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters, the IS 300 balances responsive handling with everyday comfort. The F SPORT package adds dynamic upgrades like sport-tuned suspension, performance instrumentation, and enhanced steering feel that make this sedan feel as sharp as it looks.
Inside, the cabin wraps you in luxury with premium F SPORT seats, aluminum pedals, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control!. The infotainment display includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a crisp audio system for an immersive driving experience.
Sporty, luxurious, and unmistakably Lexusthis 2021 IS 300 F SPORT is ready to impress.
SPECIAL FINANCE PRICE! $0 DOWN 6.99% FINANCING AVAILABLE o.a.c
$32,977 plus HST price is available exclusively for finance purchase only.
Wholesale dealer-to-dealer transactions & **Cash payment** price is $34,977 plus HST
TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST!
FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! WE GUARANTEE ALL VEHICLES & WELCOME FRANCHISE DEALER INSPECTIONS BEFORE PURCHASE, GIVING YOU TOTAL PEACE OF MIND!
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-766-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-766-2277