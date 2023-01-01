$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus IS 300
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
37,500KM
Used
VIN JTHD81F21M5044363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # LN14865A
- Mileage 37,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Additional Features
Auto Dimming Mirrors
1-888-750-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Lexus IS 300