2021 Lexus IS

11,000 KM

Details Description Features

$51,488

+ tax & licensing
$51,488

+ taxes & licensing

Shaw Automotive Group

416-766-8244

2021 Lexus IS

2021 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD

2021 Lexus IS

IS 300 AWD

Location

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$51,488

+ taxes & licensing

11,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9235747
  • VIN: JTHG81F25M5044945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 11,000 KM

Vehicle Description


Shaw Automotive, the  division of Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota

INCOMING NOT EXCATLY AS SHOWN .. We encourage all on line shoppers to make sure you actually see what and who your buying from. We treat everyone like our wise grandmothers and grandfathers .They would never just hand over their hard earned money to on line photo shop and great copy. They always wanted to see what they were buying and from who ,they bought the tanglble so should you.

SIMPLE  STILL WORKS

 Our stock is changing hourly due to demand highs and lows . We recommend calling into the office at 416-766-8244 or cell 4169306465 .

To hold the desired vehicle you  would like to purchase. A card # will  hold a unit for 24 hours to have you come and inspect your potential purchase .

Majority of our vehicles come safety inspected by our licensed Lexus and Toyota Technicians at our onsite service department in Ken Shaw Lexus and Ken Shaw Toyota.

Located at 2336 St. Clair Ave W., Toronto, Ontario behind the new Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota Dealership. One bus ride from Runnymede Subway Station for your convenience. We also offer shuttle service from Runnymede subway station to our location. Check out our Google reviews online to see what our guests think of us! Family owned, Customer driven



Disclaimer:

We have financing available for based on approved credit. Minimum loan is $9000.00 ** current interest rate enviroment rates based on your credit history.

We offer financing on all credit scores!  **Credit is subject to different interest rates. OAC


Please visit our Google Reviews:

Aidan Ferrier

As a 17 year old buying your first car is a pretty big deal and can also be very stressful however George and Tarina made it as easy as could be and made sure I was in great hands with my lexus sc400 and had all work needed to the car done free of charge and even had the car fully detailed inside and out as well as polished and waxed for the day I took delivery of my new car best dealer experience I had while shopping for my first car and will deffinately return in the future for my next purchase



Bell Bellis

I needed a vehicle immediately, and was strapped for time.

Tarina & George came to the rescue!

In a matter of hours I had gone for a test drive, reviewed all the car proof, maintance history, and had the new ownership in my hand by mid-day!

Thank you for the great experience!

Vehicle Features

F SPORT 2 AWD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
F SPORT 2 AWD

Shaw Automotive Group

Shaw Automotive Group

2336 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

416-766-8244

Alternate Numbers
416-930-6465
