Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 12627
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED, IN PERFECT CONDITION. ONE OWNER NO ACCIDENT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT, APPLE CARPLAY, RED LEATHER INTERIOR, ANDROID AUTO, COOLED SEATS, DUAL SHIFT MODE, ONSTAR, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER LIFT GATE, SATELLITE RADIO, 5-PASSENGER, LEATHER INTERIOR, HARD TOP, HEATED SEATS, SATELLITE RADIO, HD RADIO, REAR CUPHOLDERS, AM/FM STEREO, CD PLAYER, ADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEEL, AIR BAG, AIR CONDITIONING, AIRBAG FRONT LEFT, ANTI-LOCK BRAKES (ABS), AUTO ON/OFF HEADLAMPS, BUCKET SEAT, CARGO COVER, CHILD-SAFETY LOCKS, CLIMATE CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS, DIGITAL CLOCK, DIGITAL/ANALOG DISPLAY, DRIVER FOOT REST, DRIVER SIDE AIRBAG, DUAL AIRBAG, FULL CARPET FLOOR, GLOVE BOX, LEATHER WRAP WHEEL, PASSENGER AIRBAG, PASSENGER AIRBAG ON/OFF, POWER BRAKES, POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, REAR DEFOGGER, FOG LIGHTS, REAR DEFROSTER, SIDE-FRONT AIR BAGS, SIDE-FRONT AIR CONDITIONING, SPLIT-FOLDING REAR SEATS, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, REAR CUPHOLDER, TRIP COMPUTER, TRIP ODOMETER, VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS, TRACTION CONTROL, AND MUCH MORE. This 2021 Lexus NX 300, comes in EXCELLENT Showroom condition. Financing Available, we provide affordable payments and low interest rates. ***100-point inspection & detailed corner to corner*** CERTIFICATION* All vehicles can be certified for an additional $599, if not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and Not Certified. FINANCING AVAILABLE * We accept No Credit! New Credit! Bad Credit! Bankruptcy! New Immigrants! Student! and more!! TRADE * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer the most accurate vehicle evaluation report for your trade. (INSTANT CASH OFFER) BELL AUTO * is a trusted family owned and operated business that has been serving loyal clients since 1999. Know your dealership, trust your dealer, purchase with complete peace of mind from Bell Auto Toronto Used car dealership. We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of customer service in the industry. We are an authorized repair facility accepted by warranty companies with certified licensed technicians on site with the most up to date computer diagnostic tools. REPUTATION * Buy with confidence from an A+ rated dealer on the Better Business Bureau since 2004 , 8 year winner of Consumer Choice Awards for the Best Pre-Owned Dealership in the GTA & the surrounding areas, Reader's Choice Diamond Award Winner for the outstanding dealership by the readers of the North York Mirror. We pride ourselves on having over 900 reviews with a 4.7 rating on Google and Facebook. COME IN TO TEST DRIVE THIS QUALITY VEHICLE, DON'T MISS OUT ON DRIVING YOUR DREAM CAR TODAY!! CONTACT * For more information please feel free to visit us at 1127 Finch Ave West, North York, ON or online at www.bellauto.ca. We serve clients in Toronto, North York, Vaughan, Markham, Brampton, Mississauga, Ajax, Pickering, Oakville, Milton & the Surrounding GTA!! #2021LexusNX300 #LexusNX300 #2021LexusNX300 #NX300 #2021NX #LexusNX300 #2021NX300 #GTA #TorontoLexusNX300 #GTALexusNX300 #TorontoNX300 #GreaterTorontoArea #OntarioLexusNX300 #Toronto #Ontario Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and or typography mistakes found on all of our pages, prices may change without notice, to ensure that you get the most updated information dont hesitate to call the store, or email us!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Tires: P225/65R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Power Brakes
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
air bag
Rear child safety locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Lane Departure Assist
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER LIFT GATE

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Cargo Cover
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Digital clock
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Split-folding rear seats
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Folding Cargo Cover
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Enform App Suite 2.0 Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Leatherette/Metal-Look Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Double Wishbone Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
60 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
3.888 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L 16V 4-Cyl DOHC Intercooled Turbo -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i) and Atkinson cycle and direct-injection w/o D,F,G,H,C,B-inc: Atkinson cycle and direct-injection
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: water-to-oil cooler, lock up torque converter and steering wheel paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,360 kgs (5,203 lbs)
605.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Cooled Seats
5-Passenger
Bucket Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Enform App Suite 2.0 Real-Time Traffic Display

Convenience

Rear Cupholders
Rear defogger

Comfort

Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

ONE OWNER
Hard Top
Cloth Interior
No accident
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag On/Off
Red Leather Interior
Wheels: 17 Alloy
VOCAL ASSIST TELEMATICS
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
Collision Avoidance
NuLuxe Seat Surfaces
Full Carpet floor
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) with Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Dual Shift Mode
Side-Front Air conditioning
Side-Front Air Bags
Radio: Lexus Display Audio w/Remote -inc: 8 display screen, 8 speakers, Android Auto compatibility, Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth capability, Enform Remote (3 year trial), Enform Safety Connect (3 year trial), Enform Service Connect (10 year t...
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat, 2-way power adjustable driver lumbar support and 8-way power adjustable passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

