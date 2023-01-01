2021 Lexus NX

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 , 6 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9574750

9574750 Stock #: LN14213A

LN14213A VIN: JTJSARDZXM2238304

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Atomic Silver

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LN14213A

Mileage 3,650 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tachometer Rear Defroster tilt steering Trip Computer Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.