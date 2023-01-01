Menu
2021 Lexus NX

3,650 KM

Details Features

Make it Yours
Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus NX

2021 Lexus NX

300

2021 Lexus NX

300

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

3,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9574750
  • Stock #: LN14213A
  • VIN: JTJSARDZXM2238304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atomic Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LN14213A
  • Mileage 3,650 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

