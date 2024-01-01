Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>Leather Seats, Automatic Headlights, Sway Warning and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Lexus RX include:<br> <br>Leather Seats<br>Automatic Headlights<br>Sway Warning<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Rearview Camera<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 34281

2021 Lexus RX

60,598 KM

Details Description Features

$39,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Lexus RX

350 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Lexus RX

350 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Dual Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
60,598KM
VIN 2T2JZMDA3MC275728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,598 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

Leather Seats, Automatic Headlights, Sway Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Lexus RX include:

Leather Seats
Automatic Headlights
Sway Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Heated Rear Seats
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heated Steering Wheel

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34281

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Parking Assist
Pre Collision System
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Steering Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Hold
Driver’s Memory Seat
Sway Warning
SOS Call Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue Special Edition AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C 84,400 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 85,500 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C 69,438 KM $29,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Lexus RX