2021 Lexus RX 350
L
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
- VIN: JTJJZKFAXM2031009
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eminent White Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage 7 Seaters ,This White on Glazed Caramel Leather 2021 RX350L Luxury Package is one owner vehicle , Lexus Certified, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for 60 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
