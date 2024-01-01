Menu
2021 Lexus RX 450h

Fully Equipped ,This Nebula Grey on Black Leather 2021 RX450h Hybrid Executive package is one owner vehicle , Clean carfax, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Head Up Display, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

$51,995

81,923 KM

81,923 KM

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

VIN 2T2JGMDA5MC059997

  • Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,923 KM

Fully Equipped ,This Nebula Grey on Black Leather 2021 RX450h Hybrid Executive package is one owner vehicle , Clean carfax, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Head Up Display, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Map Lights
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Leather Wrap Wheel

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Power Lift Gates

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

