$51,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus RX 450h
** Executive Package ** Hybrid ** Head Up Display
2021 Lexus RX 450h
** Executive Package ** Hybrid ** Head Up Display
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
$51,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nebula Grey Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Equipped ,This Nebula Grey on Black Leather 2021 RX450h Hybrid Executive package is one owner vehicle , Clean carfax, All service history, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Head Up Display, Lane Department, Blind Spot Monitor, Leather, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Safety
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ken Shaw Toyota
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ken Shaw Toyota
Ken Shaw Toyota
Call Dealer
1-888-750-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-750-4112