This White on Black Leather 2021 UX250h Hybrid AWD Luxury Package is a local trade in vehicle , Lexus Certified , All services records, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

2021 Lexus UX

36,130 KM

$42,995 + tax & licensing

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

VIN JTHL9JBH4M2047729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,130 KM

Vehicle Description

This White on Black Leather 2021 UX250h Hybrid AWD Luxury Package is a local trade in vehicle , Lexus Certified , All services records, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Map Lights
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock
Door Map Pockets

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder

Safety

Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Navigation System

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Curb Side Mirrors
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

