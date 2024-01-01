$42,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus UX
250H ** Luxury with Navigation ** Lexus Certified **
Location
Ken Shaw Toyota
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
1-888-750-4112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,130 KM
Vehicle Description
This White on Black Leather 2021 UX250h Hybrid AWD Luxury Package is a local trade in vehicle , Lexus Certified , All services records, Comes with Navigation and Back up Camera, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Power door locks, Heated seats , Push Start button, etc. Come see this beautiful vehicle and find out why Ken Shaw Lexus Toyota has been in business for over 65 years. Family Run, Customer Driven!!
Vehicle Features
