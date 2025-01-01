$34,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus UX-Series
250h Premium Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2021 Lexus UX-Series
250h Premium Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,505KM
VIN JTHR9JBH0M2048211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 44600
- Mileage 22,505 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12V Outlets , Power Folding Side Mirrors , Power Moonroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Lexus UX-Series include:
12V Outlets
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Power Moonroof
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Memory Drivers Seat
SOS Call Assist
Aux Input
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44600
Vehicle Features
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
EV mode
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Pre Collision System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Steering Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heater Steering Wheel
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Lane Alert
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Lexus UX-Series