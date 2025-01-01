Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 12V Outlets , Power Folding Side Mirrors , Power Moonroof and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Lexus UX-Series include:

12V Outlets
Power Folding Side Mirrors
Power Moonroof
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Adaptive Cruise Control
Memory Drivers Seat
SOS Call Assist
Aux Input

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44600

2021 Lexus UX-Series

22,505 KM

$34,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Lexus UX-Series

250h Premium Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

2021 Lexus UX-Series

250h Premium Hybrid AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$34,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,505KM
VIN JTHR9JBH0M2048211

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 44600
  • Mileage 22,505 KM

Interior

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
EV mode

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Aux input
Pre Collision System
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Memory Driver’s Seat
USB Ports
Steering Assist
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Heater Steering Wheel
12V Outlets
SOS Call Assist
Lane Alert

