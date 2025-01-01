$23,900+ taxes & licensing
2021 Lincoln Nautilus
RESERVE AWD-FULLY LOADED-CERTIFIED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
Gracefully sculpted and effortlessly powerful, this 2021 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve is the definition of modern luxury. Finished in stunning Lustrous Gray Metallic over supple black leather, it exudes presence without shouting, refined, confident, and tailored for those who appreciate the art of the drive.
Step inside and experience the serene cabin, illuminated by a panoramic sunroof and framed by rich materials and intuitive design. Both front and rear seats are heated for all-season comfort, while advanced navigation and Lincolns full Driver Assist Package elevate every journey with ease and security.
Under the hood, a 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 engine delivers 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission. Intelligent All-Wheel Drive ensures composed handling in all conditions, blending performance and poise effortlessly.
A luxury SUV with presence, precision, and pedigree. This Nautilus is designed for those who arrive with purpose.
