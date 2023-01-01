$28,988+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3
GT - Certified - Leather Seats
81,597KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10555125
- Stock #: P4928
- VIN: JM1DKFD70M1509950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Crystal BL
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,597 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you're reveling in back-country roads or navigating commuter traffic, this compact crossover boasts superb versatility and a confident stance. This 2021 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
From its sophisticated exterior design to the cutting-edge technological innovations, Mazda engineers designed the 2021 CX-3 to inspire joy behind the wheel. The compact but versatile interior of the 2021 CX-3 with expandable cargo space, foldable rear seats, and customizable storage accessories is designed to impress drivers and passengers alike.This SUV has 81,597 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's deep crystal bl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. This CX-3 GT comes with plenty of amazing technology and luxurious features such as an active driving display on the windshield, larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch colour touchscreen with Mazda Connect, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with a power sunroof, heated seats with power / memory settings for the driver, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, Bose premium audio, blind spot monitoring, smart city brake support LED signature lighting and an advanced proximity keyless entry system. Additional features are plush leather seats, soft touch surfaces with unique stitching detail, suede interior trim and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats. PREVIOUS EX RENTAL
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
NO PAYMENTS FOR 120 DAYS DEFERRAL ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED MAZDA'S FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ON O.A.C ( some conditions apply ) 160-POINT INSPECTION!
Mazda knows that the true measure of craftsmanship is found in the details. That's why each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is required to undergo an uncompromising 160-point inspection. 24-HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are covered across Canada and the Continental United States 24/7 with our complimentary Mazda Roadside Assistance Program. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PERIOD
We're so confident in our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that if you're not 100% satisfied, you can return your vehicle within 30 days or 3,000 kilometres of purchase, whichever occurs first. CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLIMITED WARRANTY
Each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is backed by our 7-year/140,000-kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty (whichever comes first) and is also eligible for the remaining balance of Mazda Unlimited Mileage Warranty.
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669 o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
