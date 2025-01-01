2021 Mazda CX-3

Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>***EASY FINANCE APPROVALS***GOOD CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? STUDENT? NEW TO THE COUNTRY? NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION WE APPROVE EVERYONE!</strong></em></span><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> <strong>***NO ACCIDENTS***</strong> </span>Experience the perfect blend of sporty performance and premium comfort with the 2021 Mazda 3 GT. With 88,249 km on the clock, this stylish compact car is designed to elevate your driving experience. The Mazda 3 GT stands out with its striking design, featuring a sleek silhouette and bold front grille. Under the hood, youll find a responsive engine paired with exceptional handling, making every drive a pleasure. Inside, the cabin is thoughtfully crafted with high-quality materials, offering luxury features such as heated leather seats, a premium audio system, and advanced technology for connectivity and safety. This Mazda 3 GT is the ideal choice for drivers seeking a dynamic vehicle that doesnt compromise on style or comfort. Whether on city streets or open highways, enjoy a thrilling ride with every journey.</p><p> </p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #2c2c2c; font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px;>***Special Finance Price Advertised has $2000 finance credit, cash price may differ***</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>****Make this yours today BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT****</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>We have skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying all our customers needs. theyll work with you to find the right vehicle and at the right price you can afford. we guarantee you will have a pleasant shopping experience that is fun, informative, hassle free and never high pressured. please dont hesitate to give us a call or visit our indoor showroom today! were here to serve you!!</span></p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>***Financing***</span></p><p> </p><p>We offer amazing financing options. Our Financing specialists can get you INSTANTLY approved for a car loan with the interest rates as low as 6.46% and $0 down and no payments for 6 months (O.A.C). Additional financing fees may apply. Auto Financing is our specialty. Our experts are proud to say 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT, EVEN NO CREDIT! Its FREE TO APPLY and Our process is fast & easy. We can often get YOU AN approval and deliver your NEW car the SAME DAY.</p><p> </p><p>***Price***</p><p> </p><p>FRONTIER FINE CARS is known to be one of the most competitive dealerships within the Greater Toronto Area providing high quality vehicles at low price points. Prices are subject to change without notice. All prices are price of the vehicle plus HST, Licensing & Safety Certification. <span style=font-family: Helvetica; font-size: 16px; -webkit-text-stroke-color: #000000; background-color: #ffffff;>DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is not Drivable as it is not Certified. All vehicles we sell are Drivable after certification, which is available for $799 but not manadatory.</span> </p><p> </p><p>***Trade*** Have a trade? Well take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.</p><p> </p><p>***About us***</p><p> </p><p>Frontier fine cars, offers a huge selection of vehicles in an immaculate INDOOR showroom. Our goal is to provide our customers WITH quality vehicles AT EXCELLENT prices with IMPECCABLE customer service. Not only do we sell vehicles, we always sell peace of mind!</p><p> </p><p>Buy with confidence and call today 416-759-2277 or email us to book a test drive now! frontierfinecars@hotmail.com Located @ 1261 Kennedy Rd Unit a in Scarborough</p><p> </p><p>***NO REASONABLE OFFERS REFUSED***</p><p> </p><p>Thank you for your consideration & we look forward to putting you in your next vehicle! Serving used cars Toronto, Scarborough, Pickering, Ajax, Oshawa, Whitby, Markham, Richmond Hill, Vaughn, Woodbridge, Mississauga, Trenton, Peterborough, Lindsay, Bowmanville, Oakville, Stouffville, Uxbridge, Sudbury, Thunder Bay,Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie, London, Kitchener, Brampton, Cambridge, Georgetown, St Catherines, Bolton, Orangeville, Hamilton, North York, Etobicoke, Kingston, Barrie, North Bay, Huntsville, Orillia</p>

2021 Mazda CX-3

88,249 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-3

GT LEATHER SUNROOF NAIGATION

12551891

2021 Mazda CX-3

GT LEATHER SUNROOF NAIGATION

Location

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4

416-759-2277

Logo_AccidentFree

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799
Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,249KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1dkfc75m1505264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,249 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frontier Fine Cars

Frontier Fine Cars

1261 Kennedy Rd, Unit A, Toronto, ON M1P 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-759-2277

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frontier Fine Cars

416-759-2277

2021 Mazda CX-3