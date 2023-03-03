Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

59,389 KM

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

59,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482765
  • Stock #: 22026
  • VIN: 3MVDMBDL4MM208051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: March 3rd 2023 - Glass Record - $102.00

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Front wiper de-icer

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera

Convenience

Rain sensing front wipers

Additional Features

Driver memory
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
USB Ports
Proximity Keyless Entry
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Lane Keep Assist System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Active Driving Display
8.8" Colour Display
Bose Premium 12 Speakers
Off Road Traction Assist
Auto Dimming Frameless Rearview Mirror

