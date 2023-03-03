2021 Mazda CX-30

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10482765

10482765 Stock #: 22026

22026 VIN: 3MVDMBDL4MM208051

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 59,389 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Navigation HEATED FRONT SEATS Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Power Liftgate Heated Exterior Mirrors Front wiper de-icer Seating Power Driver Seat Comfort Dual Zone A/C Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Convenience Rain sensing front wipers Additional Features Driver memory Mazda Radar Cruise Control USB Ports Proximity Keyless Entry Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Lane Keep Assist System Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Active Driving Display 8.8" Colour Display Bose Premium 12 Speakers Off Road Traction Assist Auto Dimming Frameless Rearview Mirror

