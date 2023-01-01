Menu
2021 Mazda CX-30

40,500 KM

Details

$31,590

+ tax & licensing
$31,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Mazda CX-30

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,590

+ taxes & licensing

40,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10554393
  • Stock #: 22611
  • VIN: 3MVDMBCL0MM221767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Lane Keep Assist System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Glass Moonroof
8.8" Colour Display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function

