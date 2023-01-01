2021 Mazda CX-30

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,590 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 0 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10554393

10554393 Stock #: 22611

22611 VIN: 3MVDMBCL0MM221767

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 40,500 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Exterior Rain Sensing Wipers Interior HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror Seating Power Driver Seat Comfort Dual Zone A/C Safety Rearview Camera Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features Driver Memory Seat USB Ports Lane Keep Assist System Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Power Glass Moonroof 8.8" Colour Display Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.