$23,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
2021 Mazda CX-30
GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,830KM
VIN 3MVDMAB72MM207772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32195
- Mileage 54,830 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Drive Mode Select, 8-Speakers, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-30 include:
Drive Mode Select
8-Speakers
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
A/C
8.8" Colour Display
Automatic On/Off Headlights
USB Ports
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32195
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
8-speakers
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.8" Colour Display
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Mazda CX-30