Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-30 include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Lane DepartureWarning<br>Rearview Camera<br>Keyless Entry<br>Power Drivers Seat<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 45592

2021 Mazda CX-30

90,141 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle
12227160

2021 Mazda CX-30

GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,141KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL7MM254863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 45592
  • Mileage 90,141 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-30 include:

Heated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Lane DepartureWarning
Rearview Camera
Keyless Entry
Power Driver's Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 45592

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12 Volt Outlets
Lane Departure Warning
Smart Break Support

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Moonroof, Nav. Leather for sale in Bedford, NS
2017 Mazda CX-3 GT w/ Moonroof, Nav. Leather 35,201 KM $19,590 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Auto Pilot, Glass Roof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus w/ Auto Pilot, Glass Roof, Nav 91,799 KM $28,490 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD w/ Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 8,792 KM $42,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-30