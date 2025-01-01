$23,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS AWD w/ Luxury Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,141KM
VIN 3MVDMBCL7MM254863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 45592
- Mileage 90,141 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror , Steering Wheel Mounted Controls and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-30 include:
Heated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Lane DepartureWarning
Rearview Camera
Keyless Entry
Power Driver's Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 45592
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12 Volt Outlets
Lane Departure Warning
Smart Break Support
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
