Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Mazda CX-5

8,966 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

8,966KM
Used
VIN JM3KFBDM1M0114926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,966 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink wireless control system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Heated Door Mirrors
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Heated Outboard Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Driver Memory Seat
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Lane Keeping Assist System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
8" TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Leatherette Trimmed Upholstery
Advanced Keyless Entry
Power folding door mirrors
Mazda Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go
Projected Colour Active Driving Display

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Mazda CX-5