Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Mazda CX-5

18,978 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Power Moonroof

2021 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Power Moonroof

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
18,978KM
VIN JM3KFBEY7M0435662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED 2ND ROW SEATS

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver memory seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
4-speakers
6-speakers

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Exterior

Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirrors
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Around View Monitor
Dual-Zone A/C
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
8" Touchscreen
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Lane-Keep Assist System
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Adaptive Front-lighting System
Active Driving Display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
Smart City Brake Support Rear
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2021 Mazda CX-5