$30,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Moonroof
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Moonroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,940KM
VIN JM3KFBDM2M0120279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 59,940 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Drive Mode Select, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:
Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Rain Sensing Wipers
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Bluetooth
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
USB Ports
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32209
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Aux input
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Lane-Keep Assist System
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Adaptive Front-lighting System
Active Driving Display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
10-Speakers
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Mazda CX-5