This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Drive Mode Select, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>Rearview Camera<br>Drive Mode Select<br>Rain Sensing Wipers<br>Heated & Ventilated Front Seats<br>Heated Rear Seats<br>Bluetooth<br>LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights<br>USB Ports<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32209

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Actions
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 59,940 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rearview Camera, Drive Mode Select, Rain Sensing Wipers and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:

Rearview Camera
Drive Mode Select
Rain Sensing Wipers
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Bluetooth
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights
USB Ports

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32209

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Aux input
Power Front Seats
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
8" Touchscreen
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Lane-Keep Assist System
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Adaptive Front-lighting System
Active Driving Display
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go function
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
10-Speakers
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
