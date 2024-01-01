Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, LED Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:

Dual Zone A/C
Bluetooth
LED Headlights
Heated Side Mirrors
Electronic Parking Brakes
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Aux Input
LED Fog Lights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34950

2021 Mazda CX-5

30,138 KM

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JM3KFBDM4M1491406

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,138 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, LED Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:

Dual Zone A/C
Bluetooth
LED Headlights
Heated Side Mirrors
Electronic Parking Brakes
Automatic On/Off Headlights
Aux Input
LED Fog Lights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34950

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Bose Premium Sound System

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Seating

Memory Driver's Seat
Leatherette Seats

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Active Driving Display
Electronic Parking Brakes
LED Front & Rear Lights

