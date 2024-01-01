$29,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,000KM
VIN JM3KFBDY5M0431563
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED Headlights, USB Ports , Forward Obstruction Warning and more!
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED Headlights, USB Ports , Forward Obstruction Warning and more!
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:
LED Headlights
USB Ports
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
Automatic On/Off Headlights
8" Touchscreen
Daytime Running Lights
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 36091
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat
Leatherette Seats
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
8" Touchscreen
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Turbo badge on liftgate
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Adaptive Front-lighting System
Active Driving Display
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Electronic Parking Brakes
Dynamic Pressure Turbo
LED Front & Rear Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$29,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Mazda CX-5