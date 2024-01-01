Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED Headlights, USB Ports , Forward Obstruction Warning and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>LED Headlights<br>USB Ports<br>Forward Obstruction Warning<br>High Beam Control System<br>Automatic On/Off Headlights<br>8 Touchscreen<br>Daytime Running Lights<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 36091

2021 Mazda CX-5

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
70,000KM
VIN JM3KFBDY5M0431563

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / LED Headlights, USB Ports , Forward Obstruction Warning and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:

LED Headlights
USB Ports
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
Automatic On/Off Headlights
8" Touchscreen
Daytime Running Lights
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 36091

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Interior

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat
Leatherette Seats

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
LED Fog Lights
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
8" Touchscreen
Distance Recognition Support System
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Turbo badge on liftgate
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Adaptive Front-lighting System
Active Driving Display
Smart City Brake Support Front
Smart Brake Support Front
Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go
Electronic Parking Brakes
Dynamic Pressure Turbo
LED Front & Rear Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Nav, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT AWD w/ Nav, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 77,842 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Preferred AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav 22,000 KM $35,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Lexus ES 350 Base w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Ventilated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2014 Lexus ES 350 Base w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Ventilated Front Seats 106,400 KM $20,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5