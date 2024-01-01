Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, LED Headlights and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>LED Headlights<br>Electronic Parking Brakes<br>Power Liftgate<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Daytime Running Lights<br>Rearview Camera<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 37551

2021 Mazda CX-5

43,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11802314
  2. 11802314
  3. 11802314
  4. 11802314
  5. 11802314
  6. 11802314
  7. 11802314
  8. 11802314
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,500KM
VIN JM3KFBCM5M0468272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, LED Headlights and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LED Headlights
Electronic Parking Brakes
Power Liftgate
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Daytime Running Lights
Rearview Camera

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 37551

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
6 Speakers

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Leatherette Seats

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Electronic Parking Brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C 119,000 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 16,650 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 137,728 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5