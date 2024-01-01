$28,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
2021 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD w/ Comfort Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,590
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3KFBCM5M0468272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, LED Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LED Headlights
Electronic Parking Brakes
Power Liftgate
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Daytime Running Lights
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37551
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, LED Headlights and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
LED Headlights
Electronic Parking Brakes
Power Liftgate
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Daytime Running Lights
Rearview Camera
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 37551
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate
rain sensing windshield wipers
Automatic on/off headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Leatherette Seats
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Aux input
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Led Headlights
USB Ports
8" Touchscreen
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
Electronic Parking Brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Safety Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C 119,000 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
2023 Subaru Outback Wilderness AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 16,650 KM $40,990 + tax & lic
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 250 4Matic AWD w/ Apple CarPlay, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 137,728 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,590
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Mazda CX-5