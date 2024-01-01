Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 12V Outlet , Power Moonroof , Navigation and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>12V Outlet<br>Power Moonroof<br>Navigation<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Power Front Seats<br>USB Port<br>Memory Drivers Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 40979

2021 Mazda CX-5

89,873 KM

Details Description Features

$27,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12020488

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 12020488
  2. 12020488
  3. 12020488
  4. 12020488
  5. 12020488
  6. 12020488
  7. 12020488
  8. 12020488
  9. 12020488
  10. 12020488
  11. 12020488
  12. 12020488
  13. 12020488
  14. 12020488
  15. 12020488
  16. 12020488
  17. 12020488
  18. 12020488
  19. 12020488
  20. 12020488
  21. 12020488
  22. 12020488
  23. 12020488
  24. 12020488
  25. 12020488
  26. 12020488
  27. 12020488
  28. 12020488
  29. 12020488
  30. 12020488
  31. 12020488
  32. 12020488
  33. 12020488
  34. 12020488
  35. 12020488
  36. 12020488
  37. 12020488
  38. 12020488
  39. 12020488
  40. 12020488
  41. 12020488
  42. 12020488
  43. 12020488
  44. 12020488
  45. 12020488
  46. 12020488
  47. 12020488
  48. 12020488
  49. 12020488
  50. 12020488
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,873KM
VIN JM3KFBDM6M1112292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 40979
  • Mileage 89,873 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 12V Outlet , Power Moonroof , Navigation and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:

12V Outlet
Power Moonroof
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Power Front Seats
USB Port
Memory Driver's Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 40979

Vehicle Features

Interior

Rear Vents
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Hill Assist
Electronic Parking Brake

Exterior

Auto Headlights

Convenience

Auto Windshield Wipers

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V outlet
Power Side Mirrors
SPORTS MODE
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Liftgate 
Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2024 Honda CR-V Sport AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 13,228 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 35,000 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2020 Honda Accord Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 95,180 KM $24,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda CX-5