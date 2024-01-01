$27,490+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
89,873KM
VIN JM3KFBDM6M1112292
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 40979
- Mileage 89,873 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / 12V Outlet , Power Moonroof , Navigation and more!
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:
12V Outlet
Power Moonroof
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Power Front Seats
USB Port
Memory Driver's Seat
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 40979
Vehicle Features
Interior
Rear Vents
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Memory Driver's Seat
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Hill Assist
Electronic Parking Brake
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
Aux input
USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
12V outlet
Power Side Mirrors
SPORTS MODE
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2021 Mazda CX-5