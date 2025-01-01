$29,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
2021 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,144KM
VIN JM3KFBDM6M1105147
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,144 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Camera , Garage Door Opener and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:
Power Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Camera
Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
USB Ports
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44088
Vehicle Features
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Power folding side mirrors
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Lane Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
USB Ports
Distance Recognition Support System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Recognition System
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
Auto Dimming Rearview Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Mazda CX-5