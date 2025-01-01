Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Camera , Garage Door Opener and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Camera<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Push Button Start<br>Heated Steering Wheel<br>USB Ports<br>Traffic Sign Recognition System<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 44088

2021 Mazda CX-5

28,144 KM

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

12147363

2021 Mazda CX-5

GT AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,144KM
VIN JM3KFBDM6M1105147

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 28,144 KM

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Power Moonroof , Auto Dimming Rearview Camera , Garage Door Opener and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda CX-5 include:

Power Moonroof
Auto Dimming Rearview Camera
Garage Door Opener
Push Button Start
Heated Steering Wheel
USB Ports
Traffic Sign Recognition System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 44088

Sport Mode

Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Power Front Seats

Bluetooth

Dual Zone A/C

Push Button Start

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera

Power folding side mirrors

Heads-Up Display
Lane Assist
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
BLIND SPOT MONITOR SYSTEM
USB Ports
Distance Recognition Support System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Recognition System
12V Outlets
Power Liftgate
Auto Dimming Rearview Camera

2021 Mazda CX-5