$33,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD - Certified - Sunroof
2021 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD - Certified - Sunroof
Location
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
416-232-2011
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing
84,358KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JM3TCBCY0M0452755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # P4971
- Mileage 84,358 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Certified, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheels, Radar Cruise Control!
From cutting-edge engineering to its spacious cabin, Mazda engineers and designers get to the heart of what it means to love what you drive in this CX-9. This 2021 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2021 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This SUV has 84,358 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-9's trim level is GS-L AWD. Upgrading to this GS-L is a great choice as it comes with features such as a larger touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get leather seats that are heated in the front, stylish aluminum wheels, a wide angle rearview camera, tri zone climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, automatic high beam control and advanced blind spot monitoring. PREVIOUS EX RENTAL
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
NO PAYMENTS FOR 120 DAYS DEFERRAL ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED MAZDA'S FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ON O.A.C ( some conditions apply ) 160-POINT INSPECTION!
Mazda knows that the true measure of craftsmanship is found in the details. That's why each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is required to undergo an uncompromising 160-point inspection. 24-HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are covered across Canada and the Continental United States 24/7 with our complimentary Mazda Roadside Assistance Program. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PERIOD
We're so confident in our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that if you're not 100% satisfied, you can return your vehicle within 30 days or 3,000 kilometres of purchase, whichever occurs first. CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLIMITED WARRANTY
Each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is backed by our 7-year/140,000-kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty (whichever comes first) and is also eligible for the remaining balance of Mazda Unlimited Mileage Warranty.
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669 o~o
From cutting-edge engineering to its spacious cabin, Mazda engineers and designers get to the heart of what it means to love what you drive in this CX-9. This 2021 Mazda CX-9 is fresh on our lot in Etobicoke.
Whether you love the technological innovation behind the 2021 Mazda CX-9 or whether you love the way it looks, the CX-9 is crafted to deliver a superbly rich driving experience. Be it everyday commutes or once in a lifetime cross-country treks, driving solo or with friends and family, the CX-9 pairs award-winning technology with elegant finishes and premium features for unforgettable moments behind the wheel.This SUV has 84,358 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's soul red crystal metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-9's trim level is GS-L AWD. Upgrading to this GS-L is a great choice as it comes with features such as a larger touchscreen with MAZDA CONNECT, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, power liftgate, heated steering wheel, a proximity key and a power sunroof. You will also get leather seats that are heated in the front, stylish aluminum wheels, a wide angle rearview camera, tri zone climate control, LED lighting, reclining second row seats and power front seats. Additional safety features include forward obstruction warning, pedestrian detection, full range active braking assist, automatic high beam control and advanced blind spot monitoring. PREVIOUS EX RENTAL
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.westowne.com/etobicoke-ontario-car-loan-application/
NO PAYMENTS FOR 120 DAYS DEFERRAL ON ALL CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED MAZDA'S FOR THE MONTH OF MAY ON O.A.C ( some conditions apply ) 160-POINT INSPECTION!
Mazda knows that the true measure of craftsmanship is found in the details. That's why each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is required to undergo an uncompromising 160-point inspection. 24-HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are covered across Canada and the Continental United States 24/7 with our complimentary Mazda Roadside Assistance Program. 30-DAY EXCHANGE PERIOD
We're so confident in our Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicles that if you're not 100% satisfied, you can return your vehicle within 30 days or 3,000 kilometres of purchase, whichever occurs first. CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDLIMITED WARRANTY
Each Mazda Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is backed by our 7-year/140,000-kilometre Limited Powertrain Warranty (whichever comes first) and is also eligible for the remaining balance of Mazda Unlimited Mileage Warranty.
WELCOME TO THE FAMILY!
Westowne Mazda is a family owned dealership whose owners are always available on-site to offer you assistance. As a client you will become part of the Westowne Family.
As your Toronto Mazda dealer since 1983, Westowne Mazda, has been proud to call itself your Mazda superstore a nd the Mazda dealer you need to know in T.O.!
As one of the largest Mazda dealerships in Toronto, the family-owned business caters to families, businesses and professionals in need of a new Mazda vehicle at a competitive price.
Visit the Westowne Mazda showroom and discover the all-new Mazda vehicle models, including the Mazda3 and Mazda6 sedans and the Mazda5 family car, not to mention the MX-5 sports car and CX-5 and CX-9 SUV's! An incomparable selection of quality used vehicles is also available for you to choose from. Westowne Mazda has a 23,000 sq ft display space full of new and used cars and trucks. No matter what your needs are, we will have a Mazda model for you! Keep in mind that we are also your preferred one-stop shop for top-quality after-sales service. We can handle all your repair and maintenance needs, quickly and professionally! You can also count on us to benefit from advantageous financing solutions for your next vehicle lease or purchase.
Contact us online at any time or by telephone at 1.866.412.3669 to learn more. At Westowne Mazda, we proudly sell and service new and used Mazda vehicles to customers from Etobicoke, Ontario, Toronto, Mississauga, North York, Vaughan, Milton, Brampton, Scarborough, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and surrounding areas.
Visit Westowne Mazda today at 5511 Dundas St. West, Etobicoke, ON M9B 1B8, or give us a call at 416.232.2011 or Toll Free: 1.866.412.3669 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Westowne Mazda
2021 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD - Certified - Sunroof 84,358 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT - Certified - Head-up Display 21,547 KM $35,988 + tax & lic
2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 300 4MATIC SUV - Heated Seats 92,000 KM $33,988 + tax & lic
Email Westowne Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Westowne Mazda
5511 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON M9B 1B8
Call Dealer
416-232-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$33,988
+ taxes & licensing
Westowne Mazda
416-232-2011
2021 Mazda CX-9