2021 Mazda MAZDA3

36,000 KM

$33,790

+ tax & licensing
$33,790

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Turbo w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Nav, Bose

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Turbo w/ CarPlay, Android Auto, Nav, Bose

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,790

+ taxes & licensing

36,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10031580
  • Stock #: 18988
  • VIN: JM1BPBMY0M1315669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning

Interior

60/40 split folding rear seat

Additional Features

Navigation
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
Leather trimmed upholstery
Radar Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Power Adjustable Driver Seat w/Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

