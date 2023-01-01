2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,790 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10031580

10031580 Stock #: 18988

18988 VIN: JM1BPBMY0M1315669

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 36,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Proximity Key Mechanical Push Button Start Windows POWER MOONROOF Safety Rearview Camera Lane Departure Warning Interior 60/40 split folding rear seat Additional Features Navigation BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM Leather trimmed upholstery Radar Cruise Control Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel Power Adjustable Driver Seat w/Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.