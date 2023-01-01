Menu
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

19,488 KM

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

GS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Radar Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,488KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10358634
  • Stock #: 21134
  • VIN: JM1BPBCLXM1317337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 19,488 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Convenience

Automatic on/off headlights

Additional Features

USB port
Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Forward Obstruction Warning
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Pedestrian Detection
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
High Beam Control
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shifter
Distance Recognition System
8.8” Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

