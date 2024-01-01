Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

48,955 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, 360 View Monitor

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, 360 View Monitor

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

48,955KM
Used
VIN JM1BPBMY9M1346693

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,955 KM

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Lane departure warning system
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Traffic jam assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
12 Speakers

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Blind Spot Monitoring
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Led Headlights
Forward Obstruction Warning
High Beam Control System
USB Ports
Pedestrian Detection
Lane Keep Assist System
Driver Attention Alert
Distance Recognition Support System
Smart City Brake
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Advanced Keyless Entry
360 View Monitor
8.8" Display
Radar Cruise Control w/ Stop & Go Function
Traffic Signal Recognition System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

2021 Mazda MAZDA3