Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Dynamic Stability Control, Hill Launch Assist and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda Mazda3 include:<br> <br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dynamic Stability Control<br>Hill Launch Assist<br>Rear Cross Traffic Alert<br>USB Ports<br>Push Button Start<br>Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring<br>LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38282

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

64,564 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,564KM
VIN JM1BPAB78M1306528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,564 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / Heated Front Seats, Dynamic Stability Control, Hill Launch Assist and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda Mazda3 include:

Heated Front Seats
Dynamic Stability Control
Hill Launch Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
USB Ports
Push Button Start
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38282

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Dynamic Stability Control
Emergency brake assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
LED Taillights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake

Additional Features

12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring
Hill Launch Assist
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8.8" Display
LED Headlights & Daytime Running Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 96,500 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 36,000 KM $27,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD w/ Autopilot, Nav, Glass Roof 36,000 KM $51,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3