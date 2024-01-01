$26,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,000KM
VIN JM1BPBMYXM1348257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Front & Rear Parking Sensors , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mazda Mazda3 include:
Power Moonroof
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Garage Door Opener
Lane Departure Warning
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41521
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Interior
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Convenience
Auto Windshield Wipers
Additional Features
USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Around View Monitor
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Power Side Mirrors
Collision Avoidance
Driver Assistance System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Active Driving Display
USB Port
12V Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
