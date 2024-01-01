Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Front & Rear Parking Sensors , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda Mazda3 include:<br> <br>Power Moonroof<br>Front & Rear Parking Sensors<br>Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror<br>Mazda Radar Cruise Control<br>Blind Spot Assist<br>Lane Keeping Assist<br>Garage Door Opener<br>Lane Departure Warning<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41521

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

52,000 KM

$26,990

GT w/Turbo AWD w/ Premium Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN JM1BPBMYXM1348257

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

1 OWNER / Power Moonroof , Front & Rear Parking Sensors , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

The top features for this 2021 Mazda Mazda3 include:

Power Moonroof
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Garage Door Opener
Lane Departure Warning

Power Driver's Seat

Sport Mode

Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters

Dual Zone A/C

Memory Driver's Seat

POWER MOONROOF

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Electronic Parking Brake
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Auto Headlights

Auto Windshield Wipers

USB port
BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Around View Monitor
Mazda Radar Cruise Control
Power Side Mirrors
Collision Avoidance
Driver Assistance System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Active Driving Display
USB Port
12V Outlet 

