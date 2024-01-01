Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>1 OWNER / A/C , Bluetooth , Push Button Start and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:<br> <br>A/C<br>Bluetooth<br>Push Button Start<br>Heated Front Seats<br>USB Ports<br>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls<br>Rearview Camera<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 41607

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle
12035509

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,000KM
VIN JM1BPAK79M1302312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

1 OWNER / A/C , Bluetooth , Push Button Start and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mazda Mazda3 Sport include:

A/C
Bluetooth
Push Button Start
Heated Front Seats
USB Ports
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 41607

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Powertrain

Sport Mode

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Ports
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12V Outlets
Power Side Mirrors
Driver Assist System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 RAM 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 RAM 1500 Longhorn Crew Cab 4X4 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 33,000 KM $58,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Res, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan Premium Plus w/ Res, Tri Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 103,005 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota 4Runner V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Toyota 4Runner V6 4WD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof 30,559 KM $54,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Mazda MAZDA3