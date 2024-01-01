Menu
Account
Sign In
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Ambient Interior Lights, Wireless Charging and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class include:<br> <br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Ambient Interior Lights<br>Wireless Charging<br>USB ports<br>Blind Spot Assist<br>Power Side Mirrors w/ Auto Folding<br>Electronic Parking Brake<br>Auto Start/Stop<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 32707

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

29,137 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Memory Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Memory Front Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 11491211
  2. 11491211
  3. 11491211
  4. 11491211
  5. 11491211
  6. 11491211
  7. 11491211
  8. 11491211
  9. 11491211
  10. 11491211
  11. 11491211
  12. 11491211
  13. 11491211
  14. 11491211
  15. 11491211
  16. 11491211
  17. 11491211
  18. 11491211
  19. 11491211
  20. 11491211
  21. 11491211
  22. 11491211
  23. 11491211
  24. 11491211
  25. 11491211
  26. 11491211
  27. 11491211
  28. 11491211
  29. 11491211
  30. 11491211
  31. 11491211
  32. 11491211
  33. 11491211
  34. 11491211
  35. 11491211
  36. 11491211
  37. 11491211
  38. 11491211
  39. 11491211
  40. 11491211
  41. 11491211
  42. 11491211
  43. 11491211
  44. 11491211
  45. 11491211
  46. 11491211
  47. 11491211
  48. 11491211
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,137KM
VIN W1K3F4HBXMJ317797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 32707
  • Mileage 29,137 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Ambient Interior Lights, Wireless Charging and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class include:

Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Ambient Interior Lights
Wireless Charging
USB ports
Blind Spot Assist
Power Side Mirrors w/ Auto Folding
Electronic Parking Brake
Auto Start/Stop

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 32707

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

Electronic Parking Brake
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

REAR AIR VENTS
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Ambient Interior Lights
Power Side Mirrors w/ Auto Folding

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks w/ SYNC3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Ford Bronco Sport Outer Banks w/ SYNC3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel 40,358 KM $33,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus NX 300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Lexus NX 300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Dual-Zone A/C 72,800 KM $32,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Advanced Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Volkswagen Jetta Highline w/ Advanced Driver Assistance Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control 25,000 KM $26,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG