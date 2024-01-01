$35,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG
250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Memory Front Seats
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG
250 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Memory Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,137KM
VIN W1K3F4HBXMJ317797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 32707
- Mileage 29,137 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Ambient Interior Lights, Wireless Charging and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class include:
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Ambient Interior Lights
Wireless Charging
USB ports
Blind Spot Assist
Power Side Mirrors w/ Auto Folding
Electronic Parking Brake
Auto Start/Stop
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32707
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Drive Mode Select
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Ambient Interior Lights
Power Side Mirrors w/ Auto Folding
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$35,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG