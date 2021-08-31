+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
+ taxes & licensing
2021 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GT63 S | AWD | 630HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG MATTE CARBON FIBRE TRIM | HEAD UP DISPLAY | AMG AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | WINDSHIELD HEATER | AMG YELLOW CALIPERS | BURMESTER HIGH-END SURROUND SYSTEM | 21 INCH AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | ANDRIOD AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
With 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, the GT 63 S accelerates with absolute authority. The GT63S does 0-60 in 3.3 seconds .Thumb the drive-mode selector into Sport or Sport Plus, however, and the GT63 S wakes up. The exhaust snarls with little provocation and the blown V-8 feels punchy and responsive to every prod of the throttle, all without much negative effect on the ride. The steering, always sharp and direct, firms up. This GT63S comes in a Diamond White Exterior Color and a Two Tone Red and Black interior with Designo Red Seatbelts.
The front of the cabin is dominated by Mercedes's digital instrument cluster/infotainment screen, which is actually two 12.3-inch displays under one piece of glass. The graphics are tasteful and crisply rendered. The functions for almost all of the car's systems are accessed through the screen via its three touchpad controlsa large one on the center console and two tiny ones on the steering-wheel spokes that you swipe with your thumbs. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has several modes: Comfort, Individual, Sport, Sport+, and Race for tracking it.
This 2021 GT63 S is loaded with options, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Matte Carbon Fibre Trim, Head-Up Display, AMG Aerodynamic Package, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Burmester Premium Sound, Heated Front and Back Seats, Vented Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Push to Start, Keyless Entry. For Safety, it Comes with Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4