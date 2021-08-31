Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

60 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT63 S NAV, CAM, NIGHT PKG, INT DRIVE PKG, HUD

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT63 S NAV, CAM, NIGHT PKG, INT DRIVE PKG, HUD

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7669936
  • Stock #: PC7422
  • VIN: W1K7X8KB1MA043825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7422
  • Mileage 60 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GT63 S | AWD | 630HP | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG MATTE CARBON FIBRE TRIM | HEAD UP DISPLAY | AMG AERODYNAMICS PACKAGE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | WINDSHIELD HEATER | AMG YELLOW CALIPERS | BURMESTER HIGH-END SURROUND SYSTEM | 21 INCH AMG MULTI-SPOKE WHEEL | HEATED AND VENTED SEATS | HEATED REAR SEATS | PADDLE SHIFTERS | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER AND MEMORY SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | BLUETOOTH | ANDRIOD AUTO | AMBIENT LIGHTING | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







With 630 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, the GT 63 S accelerates with absolute authority. The GT63S does 0-60 in 3.3 seconds .Thumb the drive-mode selector into Sport or Sport Plus, however, and the GT63 S wakes up. The exhaust snarls with little provocation and the blown V-8 feels punchy and responsive to every prod of the throttle, all without much negative effect on the ride. The steering, always sharp and direct, firms up. This GT63S comes in a Diamond White Exterior Color and a Two Tone Red and Black interior with Designo Red Seatbelts.







The front of the cabin is dominated by Mercedes's digital instrument cluster/info­tainment screen, which is actually two 12.3-inch displays under one piece of glass. The graphics are tasteful and crisply rendered. The functions for almost all of the car's systems are accessed through the screen via its three touchpad controlsa large one on the center console and two tiny ones on the steering-wheel spokes that you swipe with your thumbs. The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S has several modes: Comfort, Individual, Sport, Sport+, and Race for tracking it.







This 2021 GT63 S is loaded with options, Navigation System, Back up Camera, Sunroof, Intelligent Drive Package, AMG Night Package, AMG Matte Carbon Fibre Trim, Head-Up Display, AMG Aerodynamic Package, AMG Performance Steering Wheel, Burmester Premium Sound, Heated Front and Back Seats, Vented Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Paddle Shifters, Push to Start, Keyless Entry. For Safety, it Comes with Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver Knee Airbag, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
driver seat
Passenger Seat
Trip Odometer
Phone
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Rear fog lights
Rear
Wood
2
LEATHER
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
10
Trunk release
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
Stainless Steel
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Shift knob trim: alloy
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Center differential: mechanical
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Easy entry: power steering wheel
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Rear seat type: bucket
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Tire type: performance
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Limited slip differential: rear
Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Surround sound: 5.1
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Power activated trunk/hatch: open and close
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Rear brake diameter: 14.2
Rear brake width: 1.0
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Total speakers: 14
Navigation system: hard drive
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Touch-sensitive controls
Axle ratio: 3.27
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Spare tire kit: tire sealant
Power windows: safety reverse
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Interior accents: chrome
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Camera system: rear multi-view
Sunshade: rear window
Cross traffic alert: rear
Rear spoiler: electronically controlled
Wheels: painted alloy
Front brake diameter: 15.4
Internet radio app: Gracenote
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Traffic sign recognition
variable intermittent
Rear headrests: integrated
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Center console trim: leatherette
Exhaust: integrated
SiriusXM Travel Link
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
weather
Watts: 640
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
rear folding
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
sensor-activated
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
element
Google search
news
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
with read function
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
12V rear
driving performance
front pedestrian
wing
SiriusXM Weather
Crosswind stabilization
quad tip
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Infotainment: MBUX
Steering wheel trim: microfiber
Active parking system: fully automated
Battery: lithium ion

