Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

11,767 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43,385HP,NIGHT PKG,TRACK PACE,BURMESTER

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43,385HP,NIGHT PKG,TRACK PACE,BURMESTER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10417629
  2. 10417629
  3. 10417629
  4. 10417629
  5. 10417629
  6. 10417629
  7. 10417629
  8. 10417629
  9. 10417629
  10. 10417629
  11. 10417629
  12. 10417629
  13. 10417629
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
11,767KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10417629
  • Stock #: PC9691
  • VIN: W1KWK6EB7MG068865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9691
  • Mileage 11,767 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC Convertible | 385HP | AWD | PARKING PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | TRACK PACE | 360 BACK UP CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | HEATED WINDSCREEN |







The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 4Matic is the perfect sports car that's packed in a powerful and efficient package. The AMG 3.0-litre V6 Twin Turbo engine produces 385 horsepower. In combination with its AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission and Paddle Shifters, this C43 AMG will take you from 0-100 km in 4.1 seconds.







This C43 AMG features a Selenite Grey Metallic exterior colour with the AMG Night Package, AMG Styling elements. Inside it's sporting a Black leather and DINAMICA microfiber interior with Black Ash Wood trim and red stitching, AMG Performance steering wheel in Black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber and Ambient lighting,Red stitching with Black seat belts.







This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, back up Camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.







Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and Suspension Mode adjustment. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.









WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rollover Protection System
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
2
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel

Comfort

HEATED

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Run flat tires

Additional Features

Rear
Wood
Soft Top
LEATHER
Trunk release
Woodgrain
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
door unlock
Convertible roof wind blocker
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Convertible rear window: glass
Convertible roof: power
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear seat type: 50-50 split bench
Wheel spokes: 5
Headlights: LED
Camera system: rear multi-view
Alternator: 180 amps
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Steering ratio: 14.1
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Center console trim: leatherette
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
element
Google search
remote operation
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
front pedestrian
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
security event/collision alert
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
USB-C front
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2018 Land Rover Rang...
 73,260 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 BMW X6 Xdrive35...
 79,284 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 BMW 1 Series 12...
 151,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory