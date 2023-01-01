2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 MERCEDES BENZ AMG C43 4MATIC COUPE | 3L V6 | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | 385 HP | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | EXTERIOR OBSIDIAN BLACK METALLIC | CRANBERRY RED LEATHER INTERIOR | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | NAVIGATION | 19 AMG MULTI SPOKE RIMS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | MB CONNECT (HERMES ) | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | HEATED WINDSCREEN | CRUISE CONTROL | TRACK PACE | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, a powerhouse of performance and luxury. The heart of this dynamic coupe is a 3.0L V6 engine, delivering an impressive 385 horsepower through a 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD capability. The exterior, finished in Obsidian Black Metallic, is enhanced by the Premium Package, Night Package, Technology Package, AMG Sport Package, AMG Drivers Package, and AMG Styling Package. Step into the Cranberry Red Leather interior, where the driving experience is elevated with features like a 360 Camera, Panoramic Glass Roof, and Navigation. The 19 AMG Multi-Spoke Rims complement the sleek design, while Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, and a Collision Warning System with Active Brake provide safety and peace of mind. Luxury meets convenience with Power Seats, Memory Seats, Keyless-Go Package, Parking Package, Mirrors Package, and Heated Front Seats. The Burmester Sound System ensures an immersive audio experience, while the AMG Performance Steering Wheel adds a sporty touch. Technological innovation includes MB Connect (Hermes), Ambient Lighting, Eco Start/Stop Function, Heated Windscreen, Cruise Control, Track Pace, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. This Canadian vehicle, with a Clean Carfax history, epitomizes automotive excellence in both performance and design. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe redefines the driving experience. WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT. Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the worlds most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED! Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and youll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

64,634 KM

Details Description Features

$59,321

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC,COUPE,PREMIUM,TECHNOLOGY,NIGHT PKG

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC,COUPE,PREMIUM,TECHNOLOGY,NIGHT PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 10733822
  2. 10733822
  3. 10733822
  4. 10733822
  5. 10733822
  6. 10733822
Contact Seller

$59,321

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
64,634KM
Used
VIN W1KWJ6EB9MG064397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC9972
  • Mileage 64,634 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES BENZ AMG C43 4MATIC COUPE | 3L V6 | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | 385 HP | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | EXTERIOR OBSIDIAN BLACK METALLIC | CRANBERRY RED LEATHER INTERIOR | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | NAVIGATION | 19 AMG MULTI SPOKE RIMS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | MB CONNECT (HERMES ) | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | HEATED WINDSCREEN | CRUISE CONTROL | TRACK PACE | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, a powerhouse of performance and luxury. The heart of this dynamic coupe is a 3.0L V6 engine, delivering an impressive 385 horsepower through a 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD capability. The exterior, finished in Obsidian Black Metallic, is enhanced by the Premium Package, Night Package, Technology Package, AMG Sport Package, AMG Driver's Package, and AMG Styling Package.







Step into the Cranberry Red Leather interior, where the driving experience is elevated with features like a 360 Camera, Panoramic Glass Roof, and Navigation. The 19 AMG Multi-Spoke Rims complement the sleek design, while Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, and a Collision Warning System with Active Brake provide safety and peace of mind.







Luxury meets convenience with Power Seats, Memory Seats, Keyless-Go Package, Parking Package, Mirrors Package, and Heated Front Seats. The Burmester Sound System ensures an immersive audio experience, while the AMG Performance Steering Wheel adds a sporty touch.







Technological innovation includes MB Connect (Hermes), Ambient Lighting, Eco Start/Stop Function, Heated Windscreen, Cruise Control, Track Pace, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. This Canadian vehicle, with a Clean Carfax history, epitomizes automotive excellence in both performance and design. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe redefines the driving experience.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Rear fog lights
Run flat tires

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Active suspension
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Steering wheel trim: leather
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Wheel spokes: 5
Camera system: rear multi-view
Alternator: 180 amps
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Steering ratio: 14.1
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Customizable instrument cluster
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Rear headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Side airbags: front / rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Antenna type: diversity / element
Reading lights: front / rear
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Front wipers: rain sensing / speed sensitive / variable intermittent
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Smartphone integration: Android Auto / Apple CarPlay
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / memory card slot
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / voice operated
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off
Impact sensor: battery disconnect / door unlock / fuel cut-off / post-collision safety system
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 14
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs / Google search
Automatic emergency braking: front / front pedestrian
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / power sunshade / remotely operated / tilt/slide
Phone: hands free / voice operated
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning / pedestrian detection / visual warning
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated / sensor-activated
Easy entry: power driver seat / power steering wheel
Center console trim: leatherette / wood
Dash trim: leatherette / wood
Door trim: leatherette / wood
Interior accents: aluminum / leather / woodgrain
Smart device app function: engine start / horn/light operation / lock operation / maintenance status / security event/collision alert / vehicle location
Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear / USB-C front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

Used 2021 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I,PREMIUM,M SPORT,CARBON FIBER,MASSAGE for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 BMW X6 XDRIVE40I,PREMIUM,M SPORT,CARBON FIBER,MASSAGE 47,886 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S560 4M,LWB,PREMIUM,AMG SPORT,INTELLIGENT DRIVE for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S560 4M,LWB,PREMIUM,AMG SPORT,INTELLIGENT DRIVE 52,260 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC,AMG SPORT,PROGRESSIVE,COMFORT PKG for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA250 4MATIC,AMG SPORT,PROGRESSIVE,COMFORT PKG 52,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,321

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class