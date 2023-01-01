$59,321+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 4MATIC,COUPE,PREMIUM,TECHNOLOGY,NIGHT PKG
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cranberry Red/Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # PC9972
- Mileage 64,634 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES BENZ AMG C43 4MATIC COUPE | 3L V6 | 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC | 385 HP | AWD | PREMIUM PACKAGE | NIGHT PACKAGE | TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE | AMG SPORT PACKAGE | AMG DRIVERS PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION PACKAGE | EXTERIOR OBSIDIAN BLACK METALLIC | CRANBERRY RED LEATHER INTERIOR | 360 CAMERA | PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF | NAVIGATION | 19 AMG MULTI SPOKE RIMS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST | POWER SEATS | MEMORY SEATS | KEYLESS-GO PACKAGE | PARKING PACKAGE | MIRRORS PACKAGE | HEATED FRONT SEATS | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | COLLISION WARNING SYSTEM WITH ACTIVE BRAKE | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | MB CONNECT (HERMES ) | AMBIENT LIGHTING | ECO START/STOP FUNCTION | HEATED WINDSCREEN | CRUISE CONTROL | TRACK PACE | ANDROID AUTO | APPLE CARPLAY | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
Introducing the 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, a powerhouse of performance and luxury. The heart of this dynamic coupe is a 3.0L V6 engine, delivering an impressive 385 horsepower through a 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD capability. The exterior, finished in Obsidian Black Metallic, is enhanced by the Premium Package, Night Package, Technology Package, AMG Sport Package, AMG Driver's Package, and AMG Styling Package.
Step into the Cranberry Red Leather interior, where the driving experience is elevated with features like a 360 Camera, Panoramic Glass Roof, and Navigation. The 19 AMG Multi-Spoke Rims complement the sleek design, while Blind Spot Assist, Active Parking Assist, and a Collision Warning System with Active Brake provide safety and peace of mind.
Luxury meets convenience with Power Seats, Memory Seats, Keyless-Go Package, Parking Package, Mirrors Package, and Heated Front Seats. The Burmester Sound System ensures an immersive audio experience, while the AMG Performance Steering Wheel adds a sporty touch.
Technological innovation includes MB Connect (Hermes), Ambient Lighting, Eco Start/Stop Function, Heated Windscreen, Cruise Control, Track Pace, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. This Canadian vehicle, with a Clean Carfax history, epitomizes automotive excellence in both performance and design. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG 4MATIC Coupe redefines the driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
