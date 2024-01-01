$40,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
29,000KM
VIN W1KWJ8EB4MG098940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Attention Assist, Power Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class include:
Attention Assist
Power Sunroof
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Front Seats
Around View Monitor
Push Button Start
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 34448
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Safety
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Additional Features
Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Around View Monitor
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
SD Cards Slot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class