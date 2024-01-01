Menu
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Attention Assist, Power Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class include:

Attention Assist
Power Sunroof
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Front Seats
Around View Monitor
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. 

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34448

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

29,000 KM

$40,990

+ tax & licensing
C 300 AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
29,000KM
VIN W1KWJ8EB4MG098940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 29,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Attention Assist, Power Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class include:

Attention Assist
Power Sunroof
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Front Seats
Around View Monitor
Push Button Start

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34448

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Garage door opener
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's Memory Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Power Tailgate

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Safety

ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist

Additional Features

Park Assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Around View Monitor
Dual-Zone A/C
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Drive Mode Select
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Full Digital Cluster Display
Auto-Dimming Driver's Side Mirror
SD Cards Slot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

