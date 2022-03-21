Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

11,312 KM

Details Description Features

$77,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$77,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, AMG NIGHT PKG, BURMESTER

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, AMG NIGHT PKG, BURMESTER

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 8928661
  2. 8928661
  3. 8928661
  4. 8928661
  5. 8928661
  6. 8928661
  7. 8928661
  8. 8928661
  9. 8928661
  10. 8928661
  11. 8928661
  12. 8928661
  13. 8928661
Contact Seller

$77,800

+ taxes & licensing

11,312KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8928661
  • Stock #: PC8514
  • VIN: W1KWJ6EB5MG067457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC8514
  • Mileage 11,312 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES-BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC | 3.0L BITURBO V6 | 385HP | AWD | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | TRACK PACE | NAVIGATION | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | TRACK PACE | AMG WHEELS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING | DYNAMIC MATRIX LED HEADLIGHTS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C43 is the perfect luxury sports coupe packed with power, tech, and luxury. The AMG 3.0L V6 Biturbo engine produces 385 Horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, this car will take you from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. That is an impressive amount of oomph from a luxury sports coupe.







The Obsidian Black Metallic exterior with AMG exterior touches, AMG wheels and AMG Aerodynamic elements make this an extremely good looking overall package. The Black leather and microfiber DINAMICA Sport Seats and the Performance AMG Suede Steering Wheel, along with ambient lighting, top quality trims and materials, and more make this an extremely exhilarating cabin to be in.







This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, back up camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. As an added feature, with just a push of a button you will be able to open valves in the exhaust to let it scream. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.







Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and more. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
Passenger Seat
Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps
Run flat tires
HEATED
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Rear
Wood
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
Woodgrain
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
digital odometer
14
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
POWER SUNSHADE
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
one-touch open/close
door unlock
Active suspension
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Subwoofer: 2
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts
Suspension control: electronic
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Axle ratio: 3.07
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Interior accents: aluminum
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Total speakers: 11
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Headlights: LED
Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release
Camera system: rear multi-view
Alternator: 180 amps
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Steering ratio: 14.1
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
variable intermittent
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Center console trim: leatherette
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Memory Card Slot
Power Panoramic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
voice operated
sensor-activated
speed sensitive
safety reverse
element
Google search
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
12V rear
remotely operated
front pedestrian
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
security event/collision alert
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
Rear trunk/liftgate: power operated
USB-C front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2016 Cadillac Escala...
 98,609 KM
$58,800 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 2-Series M2...
 102,349 KM
$29,800 + tax & lic
2016 Land Rover Rang...
 71,097 KM
$59,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory