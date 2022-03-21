$77,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C43 4MATIC Coupe, AMG NIGHT PKG, BURMESTER
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$77,800
- Stock #: PC8514
- VIN: W1KWJ6EB5MG067457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 11,312 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ C43 AMG 4MATIC | 3.0L BITURBO V6 | 385HP | AWD | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | TRACK PACE | NAVIGATION | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ACTIVE EXHAUST | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ELECTRIC FOLDING MIRRORS | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | TRACK PACE | AMG WHEELS | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING | DYNAMIC MATRIX LED HEADLIGHTS | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C43 is the perfect luxury sports coupe packed with power, tech, and luxury. The AMG 3.0L V6 Biturbo engine produces 385 Horsepower. In combination with its 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, this car will take you from 0-100 km/h in 4.2 seconds. That is an impressive amount of oomph from a luxury sports coupe.
The Obsidian Black Metallic exterior with AMG exterior touches, AMG wheels and AMG Aerodynamic elements make this an extremely good looking overall package. The Black leather and microfiber DINAMICA Sport Seats and the Performance AMG Suede Steering Wheel, along with ambient lighting, top quality trims and materials, and more make this an extremely exhilarating cabin to be in.
This Mercedes comes with Blind Spot Assist, Active Park Assist, Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention, back up camera as well as Parking Distance Controls. All these features will make your drive safer and more convenient. As an added feature, with just a push of a button you will be able to open valves in the exhaust to let it scream. You will also have the Dynamic Switch to adjust the Ride from Eco and Comfort to Sport depending on what you need.
Enjoy comfort options like Heated Seats with power adjustment, all full leather of course. Climate Control comes standard, as well as HD Radio and Bluetooth Connectivity, Memory Seats, Dynamic Drive Mode and more. For your safety, this C43 comes standard with Dual Stage Driver and Passenger Front Airbags.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Vehicle Features
