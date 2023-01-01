2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$224,800 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 2 4 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10046964

10046964 Stock #: PC9318

PC9318 VIN: W1NYC7HJ0MX411839

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Titanium Grey Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 43,246 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Roll Stability Control Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Compass Adaptive Cruise Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM STEERING WHEEL Cargo Area Light driver seat door pockets Sunglasses holder Drive mode selector SiriusXM Travel Link Passenger Seat Exterior Running Boards Heated Windshield Rear Privacy Glass Rear fog lights Puddle Lamps Mechanical Trailer Hitch Rear Stabilizer Bar PERFORMANCE EXHAUST Front stabilizer bar Push-Button Start Media / Nav / Comm Phone 2 HD Radio Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Wheel Comfort HEATED Additional Features Rear 3 Wood LEATHER Panic Alarm 10 Trunk release low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Heated windshield washer jets one-touch open/close trailer stability control door unlock Front Intermittent integrated turn signals voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Vehicle immobilizer range power folding sliding sunshade Multi-function display Auto Start/Stop Front Seatbelts: 3-Point front seatback Post-Collision Safety System ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Air filtration: active charcoal Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Antenna type: diversity Satellite radio: SiriusXM Brake drying Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Cargo cover: retractable One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Storage: cargo net Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating 4WD type: full time Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Front suspension type: double wishbone Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Self leveling suspension Front wipers: rain sensing Knee airbags: dual front Parking sensors: front Upholstery: premium leather Suspension control: electronic Spare tire size: full-size matching Spare wheel type: alloy Driver adjustable suspension: ride control Center console: front console with armrest and storage Easy entry: power driver seat Impact sensor: battery disconnect Subwoofer: 1 Surround sound: 5.1 Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Memorized settings: 3 driver Locking differential: center Brush guard: front Rear seat: heated Front suspension classification: solid live axle Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Rear suspension type: trailing arms Spare tire mount location: outside Floor material: carpet Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic Front seat type: sport bucket Emergency braking preparation Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Phone: hands free Navigation system: hard drive Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Total speakers: 15 Interior accents: aluminum Assist handle: front Touch-sensitive controls Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Humidity/dewpoint sensors Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control Painted brake calipers Rearview monitor: in dash Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping Premium brakes Battery: maintenance-free Tuned suspension: sport Tire type: summer performance Electronic parking brake: auto off Blind spot safety: sensor/alert Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse Digital Sound Processing Grille color: black with chrome accents Wheel spokes: 10 Power windows: safety reverse 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Laminated glass: acoustic Ambient lighting: color-adjustable Power door locks: auto-locking Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Rear air conditioning zones: single Foot pedal trim: stainless steel Headlights: LED Door handle color: black Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru Front brake diameter: 14.8 Cross traffic alert: rear Premium brand: Burmester Watts: 590 Center console trim: aluminum Dash trim: aluminum Door trim: aluminum Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Camera system: surround view Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Running board color: stainless steel variable intermittent Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area Body side moldings: black Window defogger: rear Footwell lights: color-adjustable Exhaust: hidden Connected in-car apps: Google POIs LAMP FAILURE Customizable instrument cluster Pedestrian Detection Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in. Wireless charging station: front Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Memory Card Slot Cornering Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Automatic emergency braking: front Smart device app function: engine start iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off tilt/slide fuel cut-off visual warning height reclining lock operation maintenance status maintenance due reverse gear tilt power glass voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer speed sensitive with washer Google search Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in. with read function horn/light operation send destination to vehicle vehicle location wood-tone rear center with cupholders 12V rear cargo tie-down anchors and hooks independently controlled front pedestrian vibrating steering wheel SiriusXM Weather Vehicle exit safety system Smartphone integration: Android Auto Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Navigation data: real time traffic Active parking system: fully automated Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me USB-C front Rear trunk/liftgate: side-hinged Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

