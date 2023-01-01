$224,800+ tax & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G63, 577HP, V8, G MANUFAKTOR PKG, NIGHT PKG
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
$224,800
- Listing ID: 10046964
- Stock #: PC9318
- VIN: W1NYC7HJ0MX411839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Titanium Grey Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,246 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 577HP | 4.0L BITURBO V8 | G MANUFAKTUR INTERIOR PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | SWITCHABLE AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | AMG DRIVE CONTROLS | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS | EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE | MASSAGE SEATS | HEATED VENTED SEATS | ATTENTION N ASSIST | DISTRONIC ASSIST | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | KEYLESS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | VOICE CONTROL | 22" AMG WHEELS | HEATED AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | COMAND NAVIGATION | CLEAN CARFAX |
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that makes 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard, as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. 0-100 km/h comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific adjustable suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds. This G63 comes with an exclusive G Manufaktur Interior pacakge which is takes the interior to the next level. Seat Comfort Package, Drive-Dynamic Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massage, Rapid Heating Functionality for Front Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Energizing Seat Package, Nappa leather seat upholstery, Nappa leather upper door panels, knee pads, armrests in the doors and center console, Nappa leather inside of the tailgate.
The exterior is Obsidian Black Metallic and features a complete paint protection film. The beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic colour is accented well by the AMG brake calipers hiding behind the 22-Inch AMG wheels. The interior features two tone white and black Nappa leather and aluminium trim throughout. The Interior is also enhanced with a Nappa Leather AMG Performance steering wheel with AMG Drive controls, and Ambient Lighting. No other car has this level of off-road capabilities combined with raw horsepower and at the same time offers such a luxury feeling. For added comfort, you and your passengers have Heated Seats. The Front Seats are also Vented and have a Massage function as well as an Energizing Comfort Package.
With a 12.0-inch digital instrument panel, high-quality materials, and conveniences such as cup holders and a surround-view camera system. Taller drivers and passengers will find plenty of head- and legroom in both the front and rear. With the rear seats up, you'll have 38 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding them down (60/40 split) provides nearly 69 cubic feet.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork.
Vehicle Features
