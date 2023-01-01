Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

43,246 KM

Details Description Features


Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63, 577HP, V8, G MANUFAKTOR PKG, NIGHT PKG

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

AMG G63, 577HP, V8, G MANUFAKTOR PKG, NIGHT PKG

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$224,800

+ taxes & licensing

43,246KM
Used
  Stock #: PC9318
  VIN: W1NYC7HJ0MX411839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Titanium Grey Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,246 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 577HP | 4.0L BITURBO V8 | G MANUFAKTUR INTERIOR PACKAGE | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | SWITCHABLE AMG PERFORMANCE EXHAUST | AMG DRIVE CONTROLS | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS | EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PLUS PACKAGE | MASSAGE SEATS | HEATED VENTED SEATS | ATTENTION N ASSIST | DISTRONIC ASSIST | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | KEYLESS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | VOICE CONTROL | 22" AMG WHEELS | HEATED AMG PERFORMANCE STEERING WHEEL | COMAND NAVIGATION | CLEAN CARFAX |







The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that makes 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard, as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. 0-100 km/h comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific adjustable suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds. This G63 comes with an exclusive G Manufaktur Interior pacakge which is takes the interior to the next level. Seat Comfort Package, Drive-Dynamic Multi-Contour Front Seats w/Massage, Rapid Heating Functionality for Front Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Energizing Seat Package, Nappa leather seat upholstery, Nappa leather upper door panels, knee pads, armrests in the doors and center console, Nappa leather inside of the tailgate.







The exterior is Obsidian Black Metallic and features a complete paint protection film. The beautiful Obsidian Black Metallic colour is accented well by the AMG brake calipers hiding behind the 22-Inch AMG wheels. The interior features two tone white and black Nappa leather and aluminium trim throughout. The Interior is also enhanced with a Nappa Leather AMG Performance steering wheel with AMG Drive controls, and Ambient Lighting. No other car has this level of off-road capabilities combined with raw horsepower and at the same time offers such a luxury feeling. For added comfort, you and your passengers have Heated Seats. The Front Seats are also Vented and have a Massage function as well as an Energizing Comfort Package.







With a 12.0-inch digital instrument panel, high-quality materials, and conveniences such as cup holders and a surround-view camera system. Taller drivers and passengers will find plenty of head- and legroom in both the front and rear. With the rear seats up, you'll have 38 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding them down (60/40 split) provides nearly 69 cubic feet.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For al

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL
Cargo Area Light
driver seat
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Drive mode selector
SiriusXM Travel Link
Passenger Seat

Exterior

Running Boards
Heated Windshield
Rear Privacy Glass
Rear fog lights
Puddle Lamps

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch
Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Phone
HD Radio
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front

Power Options

Power Steering Wheel

Comfort

HEATED

Additional Features

Rear
Wood
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
door unlock
Front
Intermittent
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Vehicle immobilizer
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
front seatback
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Knee airbags: dual front
Parking sensors: front
Upholstery: premium leather
Suspension control: electronic
Spare tire size: full-size matching
Spare wheel type: alloy
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Easy entry: power driver seat
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Locking differential: center
Brush guard: front
Rear seat: heated
Front suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Rear suspension type: trailing arms
Spare tire mount location: outside
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Navigation system: hard drive
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Total speakers: 15
Interior accents: aluminum
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Rear wiper: auto-on in reverse
Digital Sound Processing
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Wheel spokes: 10
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Laminated glass: acoustic
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Door handle color: black
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Front brake diameter: 14.8
Cross traffic alert: rear
Premium brand: Burmester
Watts: 590
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Running board color: stainless steel
variable intermittent
Power outlet(s): 115V cargo area
Body side moldings: black
Window defogger: rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Exhaust: hidden
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Customizable instrument cluster
Pedestrian Detection
Instrument cluster screen size: 12.3 in.
Wireless charging station: front
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Memory Card Slot
Cornering
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
speed sensitive
with washer
Google search
Infotainment screen size: 12.3 in.
with read function
horn/light operation
send destination to vehicle
vehicle location
wood-tone
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
independently controlled
front pedestrian
vibrating steering wheel
SiriusXM Weather
Vehicle exit safety system
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Active parking system: fully automated
Smart device app compatibility: Mercedes me
USB-C front
Rear trunk/liftgate: side-hinged
Wi-Fi: hotspot compatible

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

