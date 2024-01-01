$34,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
250 4MATIC AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Panel Moonroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,276KM
VIN W1N4M4HB9MW077416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 41358
- Mileage 80,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Dual Panel Moonroof , Attention Assist , SOS Call Assist and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB include:
Dual Panel Moonroof
Attention Assist
SOS Call Assist
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Push Button Start
Traffic Sign Assist
Auto Start/Stop
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 41358
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Power folding side mirrors
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Safety
ATTENTION ASSIST
Active Brake Assist
Additional Features
DUAL PANEL MOONROOF
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Touchscreen Display
USB Ports
Auto Start/Stop
Memory Front Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Traffic Sign Assist
Dynamic Mode Select
Traffic Light Assist
SOS Call Assist
360 Rearview Camera
Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2020 Kia Soul EX 123,156 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue Trend w/ Urban Edition w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Rearview Cam 47,700 KM $20,490 + tax & lic
2016 MINI 3 Door Cooper w/ Nav, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 50,090 KM $15,490 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$34,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class