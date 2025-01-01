Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

41,209 KM

Details Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

250 4MATIC AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

12437320

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

250 4MATIC AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,209KM
VIN W1N4M4HB9MW084625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 50369
  • Mileage 41,209 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats

Power Options

Power Passenger Seat

Safety

Brake Assist

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch

