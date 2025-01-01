$36,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
250 4MATIC AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
250 4MATIC AWD w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
41,209KM
VIN W1N4M4HB9MW084625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 50369
- Mileage 41,209 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Ambient Lighting
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front heated seats
Power Options
Power Passenger Seat
Safety
Brake Assist
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Folding Exterior Mirrors
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Seat Memory System
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Parking Sensors
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Blindspot Sensors
AUTO STOP/START
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Power Tailgate/Hatch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Clutch
2018 Honda Civic LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Heated Front Seats 92,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz B250 4MATIC Sports Tourer w/ Sunroof, Cruise Control, Backup Cam 124,418 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Forte EX w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam 20,563 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
$36,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class