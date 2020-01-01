2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
2021 MERCEDES AMG G63 | NEW CAR | 577HP | 4.0L V8 | AWD | 22 INCH AMG CROSS SPOKE MATTE BLACK | AMG NIGHT PACKAGE | EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PACKAGE PLUS | COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS | BRUSH GUARD | AMG CARBON FIBER TRIM | NAVIGATION | 360 CAMERA | AMG PERFORMACE STEERING WHEEL | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | VENTILATED SEATS | MASSAGE SEATS | KEYLESS GO | PUSH TO START | ACTIVE EXHAUSTS | BLUETOOTH | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that makes 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox with AMG Performance Steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. Zero to 60 mph comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific suspension tuning which makes this SUV capable of overcoming any challenge. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds. This G63 come in Obsidian Black Metallic Paint, in combination with the AMG Night Package this car will stand out in any environment. Just by its exterior looks you will know that this car offers astonishing capabilities. The Interior is wrapped in High Quality Red and Black Leather which will be emphasized with Carbon Fiber Trim pieces.
Taller drivers and passengers will find plenty of head - and legroom in both the front and rear. With the rear seats up, you'll have 38 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding them down (60/40 split) provides nearly 69 cubic feet of cargo space.
The 2020 G63 has crisp 12.0-inch infotainment interface with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration as well as navigation. With this infotainment you will be able to control almost every feature of the car. There are two USB ports up front and an SD card reader. Also included is a three-year subscription to Mercedes-Benz's connected car services, which provides basic features such as remote engine starting and stolen vehicle tracking.
