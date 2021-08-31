2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

+ taxes & licensing
2021 MERCEDES-BENZ AMG G63 | 577HP | 4.0L TWIN TURBO V8 | AMG PEFORMANCE EXHAUST | AMG ADAPTIVE SUSPENSIONS | DINAMICA LEATHER STEERING WHEEL | AMG DRIVE UNIT | METAL WEAVE TRIM | SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS | EXCLUSIVE INTERIOR PACKAGE PLUS | ENERGIZING COMFORT PACKAGE | RED LEATHER INTERIOR | MASSAGE SEATS | HEATED VENTED SEATS | ATTENTION ASSIST | DISTRONIC ASSIST | TRAFFIC SIGN ASSIST | 360 CAMERA | KEYLESS | HEATED WINDSHIELD | BURMESTER SURROUND SOUND | VOICE CONTROL | 22" AMG CROSS SPOKE WHEELS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | COMAND NAVIGATION | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine that makes 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. A nine-speed automatic gearbox with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters sends all that power to the 4matic all-wheel-drive system. Low-range gearing (2.93:1 reduction) is standard as are three locking differentials, allowing the G63 to scale steep dirt grades with ridiculous ease. Zero to 60 mph comes in just 3.9 seconds. Along with its extra power, the G63 has AMG-specific adjustable suspension tuning. Properly equipped, the G63 can tow up to 6500 pounds. This g63 comes with Seat Comfort Package, Drive-Dynamic Multicontour Front Seats w/Massage, Rapid Heating Functionality for Front Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Energizing Seat Package, Red Nappa leather seat upholstery, Nappa leather upper door panels, knee pads, arm rests in the doors and center console, Nappa leather inside of tailgate.
The exterior is in Carbon Black. The Red AMG brake calipers will look good behind the 22-Inch AMG Cross Spoke rims. The interior is in Classic Red leather. The Interior will also be enhanced with Leather AMG steering wheel and Metal Weave trim pieces as well as beautiful Ambient Lighting. No other car has this level of off-road capabilities combined with raw horsepower and at the same time offer such luxury feeling. For added comfort you and you passengers have Heated Seats. The Front Seats are also Vented and have Massage function as well as a Energizing Comfort Package.
With a 12.0-inch digital instrument panel, high-quality materials, and conveniences such as cupholders and a surround-view camera system. Taller drivers and passengers will find plenty of head- and legroom in both the front and rear. With the rear seats up, you'll have 38 cubic feet of cargo space. Folding them down (60/40 split) provides nearly 69 cubic feet.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699.
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an o
