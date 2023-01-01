$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-510-3333
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
AMG GLC63 S, AWD, 503HP, BITURBO V8 , NAV
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
416-510-3333
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10114044
- Stock #: PC9387
- VIN: W1N0G8KB4MF909430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9387
- Mileage 38,999 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 MERCEDES BENZ AMG GLC63 | 503HP | 4.0 BITURBO V8 | 9G-TRONIC | AMG PERFORMANCE 4MATIC AWD | TRACK PACE | AMG STYLING EXTERIOR | AIRMATIC SUSPENSION | | REVERSE CAMERA | NAVIGATION | PARKING PILOT PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE | 360 CAMERA | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL DISTRONIC PLUS | SUNROOF | AMBIENT LIGHTING | DIMMING EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR MIRRORS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | KEYLESS-GO | HEADS UP DISPLAY | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC63 SUV places perfectly in the mid-size performance SUV market. This SUV is the perfect blend between practicality and performance. This GLC63 AMG is powered by a powerful turbocharged 4.0L V8 BITURBO engine with 503 Horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, mated to an AMG-enhanced 9G-TRONIC 9-Speed transmission with Shift Paddles. The AMG Performance 4MATIC All-Wheel-Drive system will put the power down to all four wheels and help you in trickier road conditions as well.
This GLC63 AMG SUV features a White exterior with luxurious Black Leather w/white stitching and MB-Tex/DINAMICA throughout the interior. The interior has beautiful Aluminum / Carbon trim inside. It is all complemented with 21" AMG double Spoke Wheels.
It's also packed with features such as a Command Navigation System, Backup Camera, Sunroof, HD Radio, Heated Power-Operated Seats, Blindspot Detection and Memory Seats, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Power Mirrors, Bluetooth/USB Connectivity, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, LED Lighting, and more.
With safety features such as Back up Camera, Blind-spot Monitoring, and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC63 AMG has your back!
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.