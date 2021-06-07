Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

4,883 KM

Details Description Features

$85,800

+ tax & licensing
Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

AMG GLC43, 385HP V6,AWD,AMG PKG,NIGHT PKG,NAV,CAM

AMG GLC43, 385HP V6,AWD,AMG PKG,NIGHT PKG,NAV,CAM

Location

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

4,883KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7267544
  • Stock #: PC7030
  • VIN: W1N0J6EB1MF867638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7030
  • Mileage 4,883 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 MERCEDES AMG GLC43 4MATIC | COUPE | AWD | 385 HP | NIGHT PACKAGE | AMG SPORTS PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | BACK UP CAMERA | SUNROOF | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ACTIVE PARK ASSIST | AMG STYLING PACKAGE | BURMESTER SOUND SYSTEM | DARK TINTED GLASS | HEATED FRONT SEATS | AMG STEERING WHEEL | MBUX COMMADN | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | KEYLESS-GO | 20-INCH AMG WHEELS | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2021 is the latest GLC iteration with updated exterior and interior. The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe is still the perfect blend between practicality and performance. With a powerful 3.0L Twin Turbo V6 making 385 Horsepower and a smooth shifting automatic transmission while still having space for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space you can have fun responsibly! The GLC Coupe despite its SUV frame looks sleek and is the perfect SUV for city and rural commute. Despite the size of the vehicle the Coupe like body gives the visual effect of a smaller and fast vehicle.







The exterior is in beautiful White that is complemented with the Night Package. The Night Package has blacked out the usual chrome trim elements like the foor sills, bumper inserts and more. The Interior looks great with the AMG Sports seats and Performance Steering wheel. With safety features such as Active Park Assist, Blindspot Monitoring, Collision Warning and plenty more you will always feel like the GLC has your back!







Features such as a Voice Command Navigation System, Backup Camera for tight spaces, Heated Premium Leather Seats, Bluetooth and Phone Connectivity, Mercedes renowned 4-Matic AWD system to conquer Canadian Winters and much more the GLC Coupe is perfect for you!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Trip Odometer
Phone
Apple CarPlay
Air Suspension
Power
Climate Control
HEATED
Cargo Area Light
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Rear fog lights
Rear Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
Split
3
Wood
2
Retained Accessory Power
STEERING WHEEL
Trunk release
Rear Stabilizer Bar
PERFORMANCE EXHAUST
low oil pressure
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
14
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
liftgate
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
Heated windshield washer jets
Run flat tires
Roll Stability Control
one-touch open/close
trailer stability control
door unlock
Active suspension
door pockets
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
integrated turn signals
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
sliding sunshade
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
Impact Absorbing Bumpers
Post-Collision Safety System
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Interior accents: wood-tone
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Cargo cover: retractable
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Storage: cargo net
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Center differential: mechanical
Limited slip differential: center
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Rear shock type: gas
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Front spring type: pneumatic
Rear spring type: pneumatic
Self leveling suspension
Front wipers: rain sensing
Subwoofer: 2
Parking sensors: front
Suspension control: electronic
Front struts: MacPherson
Front brake diameter: 14.2
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Impact sensor: battery disconnect
Rear brake width: 0.9
Memorized settings: 3 driver
Front suspension type: multi-link
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Front seat type: sport bucket
Emergency braking preparation
Front brake width: 1.4
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Phone: hands free
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Rear brake diameter: 12.6
Assist handle: front
Touch-sensitive controls
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Painted brake calipers
Drive mode selector
Rearview monitor: in dash
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping
Premium brakes
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Additional key: removable valet
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Exterior entry lights: puddle lamps
Blind spot safety: sensor/alert
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Rear seat folding: flat
Total speakers: 6
Ambient lighting: color-adjustable
Alternator: 150 amps
Power door locks: auto-locking
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Wheel spokes: 5
Foot pedal trim: stainless steel
Headlights: LED
Fender lip moldings: black
Rear door type: power liftgate with closure assist
Armrests: rear center folding with pass-thru
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Cross traffic alert: rear
Wifi: hotspot compatible
Axle ratio: 3.69
Center console trim: aluminum
Dash trim: aluminum
Door trim: aluminum
Multi-function remote: panic alarm
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Camera system: surround view
variable intermittent
Window defogger: rear
Door sill trim: illuminated scuff plate
Power outlet(s): 115V rear
Footwell lights: color-adjustable
Steering ratio: 14.5
Rocker panel color: black
Passenger Seat
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
LAMP FAILURE
Pedestrian Detection
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Infotainment screen size: 10.25 in.
Memory Card Slot
Automatic emergency braking: front
Smart device app function: engine start
iPod/iPhone
proximity entry system
multi-function
auto delay off
tilt/slide
fuel cut-off
visual warning
height
reclining
lock operation
maintenance status
maintenance due
reverse gear tilt
power glass
voice operated
12V front
speed sensitive
with washer
element
Google search
Instrument cluster screen size: 5.5 in.
with read function
horn/light operation
vehicle location
rear center with cupholders
cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
remotely operated
12V cargo area
front pedestrian
Vehicle exit safety system
Crosswind stabilization
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Infotainment: MBUX
Navigation data: send destination to vehicle
Active parking system: fully automated

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

